Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory under the Original Inhabitants Development Association (OIDA) have urged the Federal Government to amend section 299 of the 1999 constitution to make Abuja a state.

This was disclosed by the President of OIDA, Danladi Jeji, in Abuja, during the public hearing by the Senate and House of Representatives on the review of the 1999 constitution.

What FCT indigenes are saying

“Every state is observing democracy, without FCT observing the day. This is because we are not recognised as a state, though they said this place is a virgin land, as claimed by the government,” Jeji said.

FCT is larger than eight states and these states have their governors and members representing them at the National Assembly.

All we want is that Abuja should be made a state so that we can also have representation at the Federal Executive Council (FEC),” he added.

Jeji stated that their ancestral home was “collected” by the Federal Government to build Nigeria’s capital and called for a peaceful dialogue towards statehood.

What you should know

The recent constitution review process has had mixed reactions so far from political stakeholders. Nairametrics reported earlier that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, referred to the review process by the National Assembly as a “waste of time,” adding that fundamental changes are needed in Nigeria, including the power of states to enforce laws.

The House of Reps on its part, urged for more autonomy at the local government level with a uniform tenure, while also calling for more women’s participation in governance.