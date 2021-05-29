Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has stated that the recent constitutional review process by the National Assembly is a “waste of time,” adding that fundamental changes are needed in Nigeria, including the power of states to enforce laws.

Makinde disclosed this on Saturday morning, during a quarterly media chat to account for the past political-administrative year in Oyo State.

What Governor Makinde said

“We need to fundamentally change how we relate in this country and we cannot keep blaming the military. The National Assembly say they are consulting with people about a constitutional review but I think it’s a waste of time,” he said.

What we are fighting for, is central to the development of this country. States should be able to enforce the laws in their states. People ask me about Yoruba Presidency and I say what we need now is not that but restructuring. I am not saying it is a magic bullet,” he added.

Makinde also stated that the people’s support was needed as more work had to be done. He added that governance was not about the presidency, but making the country well enough to actualise dreams.

“People have legitimate reasons to be apprehensive about state policing so we need to address their concerns,” he said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported that at the 1999 Constitution review this week, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, demanded a special economic status for Lagos, saying the progress and prosperity of Nigeria were inextricably linked with the progress and prosperity of Lagos State.