It has become imperative for early-stage startups and businesses in general to have a strong legal team that oversees basic regulatory laws, taxation, compliance with securities law, and every legal aspect of running a business. To meet this need, and just as other tech sectors are breaking new heights and disrupting the technology industry, the legal tech sector in Nigeria is coming into the limelight and changing the way people access legal information in their businesses.

Legal technology, also known as Legal Tech, refers to the use of technology and software to provide legal services and support the legal industry. Legal technology is reshaping legal practise by providing online case management systems, e-filing, e-discovery, regulatory technology, and many more.

Legal Tech companies are often startups founded with the purpose of disrupting the traditionally conservative legal market. This article will introduce you to some legal tech startups whose services you can leverage for your business.

VaziLegal

Vazi Legal Business Attorneys is Africa’s top innovation-driven law firm that represents investors, startups, and technology-enabled enterprises at all stages of development. The startup is redesigning how legal services are delivered. They work through a tight network of multi-jurisdictional qualified lawyers based in Lagos, London, New York, Johannesburg, and Nairobi. Lawyers at vaziLegal have over 30 years combined experience in the startup and early-stage financing ecosystem in the most vibrant markets across the world and therefore have relationships with key stakeholders that are invaluable to you and your business.

DIYlaw

DIYlaw is Nigeria’s foremost legal technology company that creates access to legal services and information. The startup empowers entrepreneurs by providing access to simplified and quality legal services and information at affordable prices using technology, legal know-how, and project management. The company helps new businesses with registrations including company, trademark, and tax. They help them prepare legal documents such as non-disclosure agreements, employee contracts, and a number of others. The startup addresses the entire value chain using online and offline solutions. They address not only the needs of those with internet access but those without and they continue to work actively towards the attainment of SDG 16 and 8, which include increasing access to justice for all and encouraging the formalization and growth of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

LawPadi

Lawpadi provides digital tools that help individuals get access to justice. The startup is the one-stop-shop for legal information in Nigeria. They seek to help people scale the obstacle of confusion they face with legal issues. The startup does this by providing free legal advice to entrepreneurs and businesses and also assists individuals and businesses in finding and hiring the best lawyers. The startup helps you register your organization with the corporate affairs commission and also provides concise how-to guides for individuals interested in starting businesses in Nigeria

NLegal

NLegal is an online legal organization focused on connectivity, networking, consultation between lawyers and clients. They offer a platform for you to realize your goals as a practising legal practitioner and also as a client. They provide legal information and services to corporate/individual or other entities, through a well-channelled network of lawyers/law firms all across Nigeria, Africa, and also the world.

Bottom line

Tech startups are already revolutionising the ecosystem, and legal tech is not an exception. Legal tech has come not to replace lawyers, but to provide a set of tools to make their work better by becoming more productive. Businesses that access legal tech stand the chance of enjoying quality legal advice and other services using online and offline solutions.