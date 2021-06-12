The Nigerian equities market closed the week on a bullish note as the NSE All-share Index appreciated by 1.1% from 38,726.10 points to close at 39,156.28 points, with the market capitalization standing at N20.409 trillion as of June 11, 2021.

Investors in Nigerian stocks gained about N224 billion during the week as the total equities market capitalization increased from N20.185 trillion as of 4th June 2021 to N20.409 trillion by the end of the week. This represents the second consecutive bullish trading week.

Equity Market Performance

A total turnover of 1.058 billion shares worth N12.831 billion in 17,854 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.082 billion shares valued at N9.548 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,933 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 714.677 million shares valued at N5.951 billion traded in 9,718 deals; thus contributing 67.53% and 46.38% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 97.181 million shares worth N3.297 billion in 3,006 deals. In third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 75.987 million shares worth N583.715 million in 679 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank, Sterling Bank, and Fidelity Bank (measured by volume) accounted for 261.344 million shares worth N2.712 billion in 2,862 deals, contributing 24.70% and 21.13% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It is worth noting that all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Insurance, NSE ASeM, and NSE Sovereign Bond which depreciated by 4.12%, 2.00%, and 1.45% respectively, while the NSE Growth Index closed flat. Below are the appreciating indices:

NSE-Main Board Index: +0.74%

NSE 30 Index: +1.36%

NSE CG Index: +0.84%

NSE Premium Index: +1.54%

NSE Banking Index: +0.89%

NSE Pension Index: +1.14%

NSE-AFR Bank Value Index: +1.29%

NSE AFR Div Yield Index: +1.98%

NSE Meri Growth Index: +3.25%

Others include NSE Meri Value Index (+0.23%), NSE Consumer Goods Index (+1.06%), NSE Oil/Gas Index (+1.37%), NSE Lotus II (+1.5%), and NSE Industrial Goods Index (2.36%).

Top gainers

Top losers

Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs)

During the week, more exchange-traded products were traded in the market as 4 ETFs were traded namely: STANBICETF30, VETINDETF, NEWGOLD, and VETGOODS. This is in comparison to 3 ETFs traded in the prior week.

A total of 1,026 units valued at N160,140.75 were traded through 8 deals in the week. This is 45% higher in traded volume and 97% lower in value traded compared to the prior week.

The remaining 8 ETFs listed on the Exchange were not traded during the week.

Fixed Income Securities Market

A total of 5,335 units valued at N5.350 million were traded this week in 10 deals compared with a total of 91,560 units valued at N96.346 million transacted last week in 30 deals.

The 6 bonds traded during the week include; FGS202267, FG142027S1, FGSUK2025S2, FGS202249, FGS202255, and FGSUK2027S3.