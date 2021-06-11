The U.S Government has issued an alert to citizens over the planned June 12 protests in Nigeria, urging citizens to avoid the areas of the demonstrations and exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday afternoon to citizens titled: “Nationwide Protests on Democracy Day.”

What the U.S embassy is saying about June 12

“Several groups have announced their intentions to protest nationwide on June 12, Democracy Day.

Police presence and response can be expected nationwide, including in Abuja where government events are scheduled to celebrate the national holiday and in Lagos where simultaneous protests are planned.”

They added that likely locations for the protests in Abuja include Unity Fountain (Hilton Hotel area), Wuse, Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, British Circle; as well as the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

The embassy advised that American citizens avoid the areas of the demonstrations, exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, monitor local media for updates and keep a low profile.