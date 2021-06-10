The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 14 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration which had been slated for Saturday, June 12.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, through a statement issued and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuain Belgore.

Belgore quoted Aregbesola as saying that any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all.

Aregbesola in the statement congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a United and prosperous nation, insisting that the space known as Nigeria would be a haven of peace, unity and progress if all citizens their neighbours and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

Aregbesola in the statement said, “As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one United and Indivisible Entity. No development can take place in an acrimonious environment.

With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity.’

He assured that with the concerted efforts being put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilise the economy, the nation will continue to get better.

he stated that there will surely be light at the end of the tunnel.