The Federal Government has given an order to the Police to shoot anyone holding Ak 47 guns illegally.

This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari while commissioning some security equipment in Lagos on Thursday.

He said, “I have asked the Police to shoot anyone holding Ak 47 gun illegally.”

The President also vowed that his administration will act firmly and decisively ‘‘against any and all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our Police Force and other security personnel.

‘‘A nation that turns its Police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction. As Commander-in-chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens. Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to rest assured that we will secure this country.

‘‘We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people,’’ he said.

The President told members of the Nigeria Police that as the government strives to improve their welfare and capacity, the citizens equally had expectations from them.

‘‘First, let me commend the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country. I have charged the Inspector-General to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the mindless violence associated with the EndSARS protests, as well as the recent spate of attacks on Police Stations in some parts of the country,” he added.

President Buhari commended the Lagos State Government on the newly acquired security equipment and assets, as he noted that it would go a long way in boosting the morale of the Police, and further enhance their capacity to fight crime and combat criminality.

He said, ‘‘This is even more touching in the light of the unwarranted violence that ensued in the wake of the #ENDSARS protests last October, which saw the security architecture in Lagos State being severely damaged.”