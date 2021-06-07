UberX Hourly is now officially available in Nigeria, giving riders an option of requesting a driver by the hour as they complete essential errands or deliveries during this period. Uber Hourly is an alternative to on-demand, point-to-point trips that allows riders to book a driver-partner and car by the hour to help get all their essential travel done in one go.

Hourly will also provide riders with added convenience with no need to re-book their ride. From a trip to the office to the pharmacy, or supermarket, this new option is designed to give riders peace of mind.

Through the Uber app, not only are riders able to access safe trips, but new income opportunities are also unlocked for drivers by providing more avenues for meaningful economic opportunities, while representing innovation in the transport sector.

Tope Akinwumi, Uber’s country manager for Nigeria explains: “At our Global Go Get global consumer virtual event, we announced that this product would be available in Nigeria in the coming months, and we are proud to have kept our promise.

We are excited to bring innovations designed to help people get anywhere and get anything as cities start to move again, while we continue to ensure that riders and businesses no longer have to navigate to multiple locations. Uber is continuously looking for ways to improve the experience for their communities and this is just the start! ’’

Uber is an operating system that connects Nigeria to the places, people, and moments that matter to them. Moving forward, Uber will continue to leverage its technology to quickly adapt and meet the changing needs of businesses and customers, wherever they are.

Uber’s responsibility doesn’t end at merely providing this service and have kept safety in mind by providing relevant health information with drivers to ensure they are well-trained in COVID-19 related safety protocols and have been provided with hand sanitisers for use during trips.

How to request Hourly Driver

Enter your first stop in the Uber app as you normally would Choose Hourly Driver as your ride Tap Confirm Hourly Driver. The upfront price shown will be the minimum for the first hour (travel will be charged per minute thereafter).

Send your driver an in-app message to let them know how long you think you might need them. As the trip goes on, you’ll need to update each stop in the app, including your final stop.

Don’t forget to sit in the back: Let’s help keep each other safe on every trip. Please sit in the back seat to give you and your driver partner more space.

ABOUT UBER

Uber’s mission is to help people get a ride at the push of a button – everywhere and for everyone. We started in 2009 to solve a simple problem – how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? With over 10 billion trips later, we’ve started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

Uber is available in seventeen cities in Sub-Saharan Africa (Cape Town, Durban, Joburg, Pretoria, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), East London, Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Lagos, Abuja, Benin City, Abidjan Kampala, Accra, Kumasi and Dar es Salaam).

Overall, the Uber network is available in over 600 cities in over 65 countries. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7, or register for Uber at www.uber.com/go. For questions, visit www.uber.com