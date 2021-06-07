The Lagos State Government has assured residents of the state that it would phase out all commercial motorcycles (popularly called Okada), gradually, as it would provide alternative sources of income to riders and means of transportation to passengers.

This was disclosed by the Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday, during an interview on Arise TV.

The Governor explained that the state will not phase out ‘Okada’ at once, but gradually, in order to ensure that adequate means of survival and transportation is in place before the outright ban.

“We launched 500 units of First and Last Mile (FLM) buses few weeks ago and we are planning to increase to 5,000 next year. The buses will be deployed to communities as alternative means of transportation in addressing the security threat posed by commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada. All of the alternative plans are already in place.

“We have bought more buses in two years than we have done in several decades. We have sat with the association of the riders and we are working together to ensure we engage their members in some areas,” Sanwo-Olu stated.