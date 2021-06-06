The US Government has reacted to the ban of Twitter in Nigeria, saying that it sends a poor message to investors.

This was disclosed in a statement by the U.S Mission in Nigeria on Saturday evening.

What they said

The statement partly read:

“Nigeria’s constitution provides for freedom of expression. The Government’s #Twitterban undermines Nigerian’s ability to exercise this fundamental freedom and sends a poor message to its citizens, investors and businesses.”

They added that “The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts towards unity, peace and prosperity.”

In case you missed it

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, also urged the Federal Government to reverse the ban on Twitter in Nigeria as the popular microblogging and social media platform has become a source of livelihood for many, irrespective of their political affiliations or religious leanings.