Nigeria’s stock exchange market closed bullish at the end of today’s trading session, posting a profit. The All-Share Index increased by 0.46% to close at 38,726.10 index points.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.1 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -3.84%.
The market breadth closed positive as MORISON led 22 Gainers, as against 12 Losers topped by CWG at the end of today’s trading session.
Top gainers
1. MORISON up 9.71% to close at N1.13
2. UPL up 9.09% to close at N1.68
3. VERITASKAP up 9.09% to close at N0.24
4. NPFMCRFBK up 6.59% to close at N1.78
5. HONYFLOUR up 6.03% to close at N1.23
Bottom losers
1. CWG down 9.47% to close at N1.53
2. REGALINS down 9.09% to close at N0.50
3. ROYALEX down 7.69% to close at N0.72
4. LASACO down 6.71% to close at N1.39
5. AFRIPRUD down 4.84% to close at N5.90
Outlook
Market sentiments trend bullish as 22 Gainers outweighed 12 Losers IN NGX ASI.
Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
