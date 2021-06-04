Nigeria’s stock exchange market closed bullish at the end of today’s trading session, posting a profit. The All-Share Index increased by 0.46% to close at 38,726.10 index points.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.1 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -3.84%.

The market breadth closed positive as MORISON led 22 Gainers, as against 12 Losers topped by CWG at the end of today’s trading session.

Top gainers

1. MORISON up 9.71% to close at N1.13

2. UPL up 9.09% to close at N1.68

3. VERITASKAP up 9.09% to close at N0.24

4. NPFMCRFBK up 6.59% to close at N1.78

5. HONYFLOUR up 6.03% to close at N1.23

Bottom losers

1. CWG down 9.47% to close at N1.53

2. REGALINS down 9.09% to close at N0.50

3. ROYALEX down 7.69% to close at N0.72

4. LASACO down 6.71% to close at N1.39

5. AFRIPRUD down 4.84% to close at N5.90

Outlook

Market sentiments trend bullish as 22 Gainers outweighed 12 Losers IN NGX ASI.

Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.