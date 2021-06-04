The Central Bank of Nigeria has assured Nigerians that financial institutions will now consider sustainable banking principles when lending.

This was disclosed by the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele in a statement issued during the celebration of World Environmental Day.

The statement partly read:

“The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has stressed the need for Nigerians to protect the ecosystem, warning that henceforth, banks will consider sustainable banking principles when lending money to individuals and corporate entities.

The Nigerian banking sector is committed to environmental conservation by ensuring that the principles of sustainable banking are taken into account when banks consider those they offer credit.”

Emefiele urged Nigerians to strive to make the environment green by restoring the ecosystem and avoiding pollutants that destroy the earth.

“There is the need for the environment to go green. We must join the global community to ensure that we clean the environment and rid the ecosystem of pollutants that are harmful to us,” he added.