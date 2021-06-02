The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has disclosed that 90,735 Nigerians vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines have been inoculated with the 2nd dose.

The NPHCDA disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday evening.

What the statement revealed

Benue state and Katsina are currently leading in the second phase of vaccinations with 12,275 and 12,086 respectively, vaccinated so far. The FCT has vaccinated 4,724 individuals in the second phase as well.