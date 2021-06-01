Nigeria’s stock exchange market posted profit at the end of yesterday’s trading session. The All-Share Index increased by +0.47% to close at 38,437.88 from 38,256.95.
Nigeria’s stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.04 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -4.55%.
The market breadth closed positive as MRS led 16 Gainers, and ROYALEX led 24 Losers at the end of the session, showing a movement trending to the bears.
Top gainers
- MRS up +9.57% to close at N12.60
- VITAFOAM up +8.9% to close at N11.00
- CHAMS up +5.00% to close at N0.21
- PZ up +3.77% to close at N5.50
- AIICO up +3.45% to close at N1.20
Top losers
- ROYALEX down -9.88% to close at N0.73
- CHIPLC down -9.59% to close at N0.66
- NEIMETH down -8.51% to close at N1.72
- MBENEFIT down -8.33% to close at N0.44
- REGALINS down -8.16% to close at N0.45
Outlook
Market sentiments trend bullish as 24 losers were surpassed by 16 gainers.
Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
