Fast Credit Limited, a leading Finance House, licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which commenced operations in 2014, offers various investment and loan products for public and private sector personnel.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emeka Iloelunachi, Fast Credit has significantly invested in technology and with its recent migration to a world class core banking application (Temenos T24) as well as the deployment of a 360-degree customer onboarding application which focuses on redefining the customer experience. Similarly, the company has recently embarked on a Fintech journey and will be launching various customer centric digital solutions such as the Fast Credit mobile app, the USSD and other innovative products such as the ‘kiddies Swag’ in the next few weeks with the aim of deepening our footprint and making us the preferred company of choice for loans, investments, and other financial services.

To commemorate Children’s Day 2021, Fast Credit Limited has launched an Investment Product targeted at children & young adults to promote continuity of quality education and financial literacy.

Yvonne Mamman, the Head of Treasury & Liability Management stated that the company, in its desire to empower the public and encourage sustainability, is launching Fast Credit “Kiddies Swag” account, a fully digitized investment product aimed at securing the future of our children and the society in general. This product will imbibe into young parents and children the desired savings culture for wealth creation.

The “Kiddies Swag” account is designed for children, teens, and young adults from ages 0-18 years. The minimum account opening balance is One Hundred Thousand naira (N100,000), with an interest rate of 9% per annum and has some exciting incentives and gift items such as a fully paid government approved examination fees for Common Entrance, JSCE, WAEC and Cambridge. The “Kiddies Swag” product will be made available on the various digital channels which the company is about to launch.