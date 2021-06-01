Almentor, a video-based online learning platform for the Middle East and North Africa, has raised $6.5 million in a Series B round.

The funding round was led by San Francisco and Paris-based VC firm, Partech, with participation from Sawari Ventures, Egypt Ventures and Sango Capital.

Founded in 2016 by Dr Ihab Fikry and Ibrahim Kamel, Almentor provides an online learning platform for Arabic speakers. There are more than 400 million Arabic speakers globally and that number isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Almentor provides Arab learners with the necessary skills needed to advance their professional careers and personal lives. The platform claims to have the biggest continuous learning library in the region and one of the biggest, worldwide. With offices in Dubai, Cairo, and Saudi Arabia, its video content is developed in-house and made in Arabic and English.

Almentor works just like other learning platforms such as Masterclass, Udemy and LinkedIn Learning.

According to TechCrunch, It charges more than 1 million registered users a subscription to access its library of 12,000 videos. Learners can stream content, while a learning management system engages users in classroom-like activities such as asking and answering questions and taking exams.

Almentor can be accessed anywhere. The platform sells courses to users for $20-$30 and has so far, provided 2 million successful learning experiences to users.

This new funding round will be used to improve content production and quality and educate people in the MENA region on why they need the product.

What they are saying

Cyril Collon, General Partner at Partech said:

“Since our first interaction, we have been very impressed by Ihab and Ibrahim, two fantastic mission-driven entrepreneurs who have been executing on a bold vision since 2016, and who built the leading Arabic self-learning go-to content provider in the Middle East and Africa. We are looking forward to supporting the company in its next phase of growth to serve the 430 million Arabic-speaking population and expand access to on-demand cutting-edge personal learning & development options.”