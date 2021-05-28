Nigerian fashion design company, Ugo Monye has accused the creators of the Hollywood blockbuster, Coming 2 America, of copying their registered Reale Design which was featured in the Coming 2 America movie produced by Paramount Pictures and Eddie Murphy Productions.

Ugo Monye disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, citing that the Reale Design has been sold in various countries, and is also a protected trademark design.

What Ugo Monye is saying

“Ugo Monye Ltd designs, creates, and markets contemporary African Men’s fashion, with a range of collections including the Reale Collection. The Reale Design has been registered at the Patents and Designs Registry in Nigeria.”

The company added that the design first launched in November 2017 after TV show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, wore the outfit to the wedding of Banky W and Adesua Etomi.

Ugo Monye ltd revealed that Eddie Murphy production commissioned designers in Nigeria to design and produce some costumes for the movie, which infringed on its registered designs.

The company said that actions would be taken to ensure that the infringement is remedied and called for a “stand against cultural appropriation; non- Africans continuing to profit off African Culture unauthorisedly.”