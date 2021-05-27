The United States of America is set to fund breakthrough research on garri production to support nutritional improvement in West Africa.

This was disclosed by the United States Mission Nigeria via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

The mission explained that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the American Soybean Association are supporting West African researchers to commercialize using soy flour.

It tweeted, “The United States is funding breakthrough research on garri production to support nutritional improvement in West Africa.

“U.S. Department of Agriculture and the American Soybean Association are supporting West African researchers to commercialize using soy flour in processing garri – undoubtedly Nigeria’s most popular staple food.

“This innovative research is leading to scientific breakthroughs with huge potential to reduce iron deficiency anaemia & protein-energy malnutrition.”