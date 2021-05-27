Following a month of investigations by UEFA on AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic regarding his involvement with Malta-based betting company, Bethard, the football association has slammed the striker with a disciplinary fine of £50,000. This is following reports that he owns a 10% share in the betting company.

UEFA has found the AC Milan striker guilty and fined him €50,000 for violating Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations, that is, for having a financial interest in a betting company.

What the regulation says about footballers and betting companies

Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations states that:

All persons bound by UEFA’s rules and regulations must refrain from any behaviour that damages or could damage the integrity of matches and competitions and must cooperate fully with UEFA at all times in its efforts to combat such behaviour.

The integrity of matches and competitions is violated, for example, by anyone: “Who participates directly or indirectly in betting or similar activities relating to competition matches or who has a direct or indirect financial interest in such activities.”

However, the harshest penalty attached for violating Article 12 of UEFA Disciplinary Regulations is a full three-year ban from professional football. Fortunately for Zlatan, he only got a fine.

“The Chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body also issued Mr Ibrahimović with a directive aimed at ceasing the player’s association with the relevant betting company,” a UEFA statement read.

Furthermore, UEFA warned and fined Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s club, AC Milan €25,000.

“Finally, the Chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body decided to warn and fine AC Milan €25,000 for violating Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA DR (in connection with Article 8 of the UEFA DR) for its player, Mr Zlatan Ibrahimović, having a financial interest in a betting company,” the UEFA statement added.