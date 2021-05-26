The federal government is set to launch Batch 10 of its National Policy and Digital Economy Projects for a Digital Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

It tweeted, “The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is set to launch Batch 10 of National Policy and Digital Economy Projects for a Digital Nigeria.

The lunching by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, will take place on Thursday 27th May 2021 by 11:00 AM virtual.”

The projects include National Policy on Virtual Engagements in the Federal Public Institutions; Emergency Communications Centre, Akure, Ondo State; Digital Economy Centre, Federal University Gashua, Yobe State; Digital Economy Centre, Delta State University Abraka, Delta State; and Digital Economy Centre, Government Secondary School Rigasa (Main), Kaduna State.

What you should know about the Policy

The National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) is to transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy providing quality life and digital economies for all while its mission is to build a nation where digital innovation and entrepreneurship are used to create value and prosperity for all.