Carlcare is the official customer service provider for Infinix, TECNO, and itel phone users worldwide. With the services expanded to over 50 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, Carlcare boast over 2,300+ active service centres, well equipped to cater for your mobile phone repair needs. And with close to a decade of experience innovating and helping people fix their smartphones, Carlcare Service is a company you can rely upon for fixing your TECNO, Infinix, or itel devices.

Enjoy VIP Service with Carlcare’s Online Phone Repair Reservation Service

To make repairing your phone more convenient than ever before, Carlcare introduced the Online Phone Repair Reservation Service. Carlcare recognizes the customers probably have a tight schedule that’s difficult to break, but breaking your phone can frustrate as hell.

That’s where the online reservation service comes in. It helps you save energy and time whenever you need to fix something on your phone, as it’s possible to complete over 50% of the task from the comfort of your home or even at work.

How? Just schedule an appointment and let Carlcare serve you like a VIP. You don’t need to stay in the queue for hours or exhaust your precious time explaining your phone’s problem. Customers who scheduled an appointment also have more priority than typical customers.

Why Choose Carlcare For Your Phone Repair Service?

Free-in-warranty repair

Being the official after-sales service provider for Infinix, TECNO, and itel, Carlcare provides reliable warranty supports for the customers. With that, they’ll repair your phone for free if it gets natural damage while still under warranty.

Additionally, you also get an extra warranty after making repairs such as battery and screen replacement, which further assures that if anything goes wrong after repairing your device at Carlcare, you’re bound to unrestricted supports.

Well-Trained & Certified Technicians

One of the essential factors for choosing the best repairer for your smartphone is knowing who does the job. At Carlcare, they have a team of learned technicians spread across the service centres to cater for your mobile repair needs. They are well-trained and possess a keen knowledge of the vital components of all TECNO, Infinix, and itel devices. Furthermore, Carlcare offers them consistent training to further expand their knowledge and ensure your smartphones are in safe hands.

Genuine Spare Parts

Since Carlcare is the exclusive after-sales service provider for Infinix, TECNO, and itel devices, you can rest assured of getting quality spare parts — manufactured to transform your damaged phone into a new one.

As the official service provider, Carlcare aims to offer a successful, hassle-free repair service; hence, they don’t want you to fall into the trap of counterfeit spare parts sold at cheaper prices. Carlcare gets the spare parts directly from the brand’s factory. And when their competent technicians apply them for you, it turns your damaged phone into a whole new device working flawlessly.

Price Transparency

How do you feel about knowing how much it’ll cost you to repair your damaged phone in advance? Add to our experienced technician and the use of genuine spare parts is “price transparency.” This allows you to check for repair and spare parts prices of your phone at the comfort of your home before taking the step to visit the service center.

You can check spare parts prices via the Carlcare app or from Carlcare Service website. It’s simplified just for you.

Get Exciting Offers & Priority Service on the Carlcare App

One way Carlcare has been able to meet the needs of the customers is via the Carlcare app. The app comes pre-installed on most TECNO, Inifinix, and itel devices, and you can also get it on the Play Store.

Built with a simplified UI, the Carlcare Android app comes with lots of beneficial, customer-centric features that allow you to get more out of their services. Besides that, Carlcare adds some exclusive value-added services to the mix, with all focusing on helping you get the best value for your money.

Not just that, you enjoy many other beneficial features like Spare Parts Price Checker, Warranty Status Checker, Locations of Service Centers near you, Exclusive Service Mall, Virtual Warranty Card, Priority Service, and more on the Carlcare app. Perhaps, your favourite function of the app would be the News Section, dedicated to giving you the latest tips and tricks for your mobile phone.

What’s more, the Carlcare app has become a venue for getting the best value for your money. Now and then, they throw out new value-added services to help you get more out of your smartphone. And currently, you can get a Broken Screen Protection package for your TECNO and Infinix devices and protect your screen for 180 days or more. In case you accidentally damage your screen during that period, we help you fix it for free.