A large portion of Nigerians were unable to access loans due to lack of collateral and awareness of credit history to mention a few. This changed when Fintechs through technology made loans easily accessible to millions of Nigerians. However, as the obstacles to credit access decreased, a new wave of problems arose when lenders were unable to recover loans running into billions of naira.

Blacklist Nigeria through its state of the art database is working with credit fin-tech companies to get rid of chronic credit debtors, defaulters and fraudulent people not captured by Credit Bureaus. Any verified registered fintech business in Nigeria is free to upload a list of their debtors or customers that have defrauded them.

A collection of this uploaded list forms a central database which can be accessed manually or via API calls. The Blacklist platform is currently open to fintech lenders but in future will be open to all individuals and companies. Members of the public can have access to data in the Blacklist especially when they need to verify the status of a potential partner, tenant, beneficiary or customer.

The Lending 2.0, a fintech networking conference event, hosted by Blacklist Nigeria, will bring together for the first time lenders within the Fintech space including top fintech companies in Nigeria such as Fair Money, Indicina, Monify, Aladdin digital bank to network and discuss “Emerging tools and Opportunities for Fintech Lenders” scheduled to hold on Friday, May 28, 2021 by 4pm.

Notable speakers will be speaking and sharing at the event. A few include, Laurin Hainy Founder and MD of Fairmoney Nigeria, Darlington Onyeagoro the MD of Aladdin Digital Bank, Yvonne Johnson, Abdulhamid Hassan CEO of Mono and Mrs Ayoge Bassey MD of Blacklist Nigeria.

Attendances are also expected from over 100 lending fintech companies operating in Nigeria and it promises to be a wholesome and impactful event.