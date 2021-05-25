Nigeria’s stock market posted another loss at the end of today’s trading session. The All-Share Index decreased slightly by -0.08% to close at 38,256.76.
- The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.95 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5%.
- The market breadth closed negative as CILEASING led 17 Gainers, while 12 Loses were topped by LASACO at the end of today’s session showing a movement trending towards the bears.
Top gainers
- CILEASING up +9.85% to close at N4.46
- ROYALEX up +8.82% to close at N 74
- CHIPLC up +7.27% to close at N0.59
- NEIMETH up +7.02% to close at N1.83
- INITSPLC up +6.82% to close at N0.47
Top losers
- LASACO down -7.14% to close at N1.43
- CHAMPION down -5.66% to close at N2.00
- AIICO down -4.96% to close at N1.15
- CHAMS down -4.76% to close at N0.20
- MANSARD down -4.44% to close at N0.86
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend bearish as 17 losers are matched by 12 winners.
- Nairametrics however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties
please what is happening to investment and allied insurance company are they still in existence ?