Ghana has been selected as the manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Africa. The country has also been excluded from the European Union’s list of money laundering nations.

This was disclosed by the Ghanian government via a statement issued and signed by Eugene Arhin, Ag. Director of Communications, Office of the President.

The development is the outcome of the two-day working visit by the Ghanian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to Brussels, Belgium, earlier in the week.

According to the statement, which was seen by Nairametrics, at the meeting with the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission indicated the selection of Ghana as a possible manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Africa.

The statement read, “This, according to the Commission, follows the initiatives already taken by the Government of President Akufo-Addo towards the domestic manufacturing of vaccines.

The taskforce teams from the EU and Ghana will meet shortly to discuss modalities towards the realization of this initiative, which, in principle, could be supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB).”

Ghana removed from EU’s AntiMoney Laundering and Terrorism Financing list

The European Commission also announced that it had removed Ghana from the list of countries that are deficient in AntiMoney Laundering and Terrorism Financing.

“At a meeting between President Akufo-Addo and the President of the European Council, His Excellency Charles Michel, as well as at the European Commission, the European Union acknowledged the efforts Ghana has made in implementing the action plan of the International Country Risk Guide (ICRG) in record time.

The Commission, thus, congratulated Ghana for the reforms embarked on, as well as the sustainable, robust systems deployed towards being taken off the list.

It is expected that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, will, in June 2021, announce that Ghana has been taken off its list of high risk, third-world countries with strategic deficiencies in Anti-Money Laundering and Countering of Terrorism Financing,” it added.

Arhin stated that President Akufo-Addo has also secured €170 million from EIB for the establishment of the Development Bank, Ghana to assist in the revitalisation of the economy, as well as see to the rapid recovery of the country from the ravages of COVID-19.