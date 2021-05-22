The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, on Friday, announced the constitution of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

This follows the approval of the appointment of new board members by President Muhammadu Buhari for a period of 3 years.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations for the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mallam Muhammad Manga.

According to the statement, those appointed into the board are Amb. Fatima Abubakar as Chairman; Mr Oyekunle Oyewunmi, President’s Nominee; and Mrs Binta Muaza, President’s Nominee.

Others include Yusuf Umar Nalado, President’s Nominee; Maj.-Gen. B.O. Sawyerr as representative of the Chief of Army Staff; and Commissioner of Police Ede Ayuba, representing the Inspector General of Police; Mr Sani Aliyu, representing the Committee of Rectors of Polytechnics; and Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, representing Committee of Vice-Chancellors.

What you should know

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a programme set up by the Federal Government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building. Although there is no military conscription in Nigeria, graduates of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education have been required to take part in the mandatory one year NYSC programme.

Also, though there are NYSC governing boards at the state level, the NYSC National Governing Board is the highest policy-making organ of the scheme.