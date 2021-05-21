Every mobile phone in the world has a unique number that specially identifies it called an IMEI (International Mobile Station Equipment Identity) number. This number is very important for security purposes. With the IMEI number, you can easily identify the manufacturer of your phone, record, and track if your phone has been stolen. There are a number of ways you can find the IMEI number of your Android device.

If you have a dual SIM phone, the IMEI number will be different for each of them since it is also associated with a SIM slot. Tablets that do not have SIM slots but use cellular connectivity also have an IMEI number.

Here are different ways to find the IMEI Number of your Android phone.

How to find IMEI Number using USSD code

This is the easiest and fastest way to find the IMEI number of your phone. It works for all phone types and it is universal.

Dial *#06# on your phone.

on your phone. The IMEI number associated with your device will be displayed on the screen.

You can write it down or take a screenshot

How to find IMEI Number via Settings

Go to Settings on your phone

Click on About Phone

Tap Status

Tap IMEI information

Your IMEI number will be displayed

For iOS users;

Go to settings > Click General >Click on About

Scroll down and your IMEI will be displayed.

For phones with a removable battery, the IMEI is always printed on a sticker inside the phone. Take the battery out of the phone and you will see it.

How to find the IMEI Number for a lost device

Even if you have lost your phone, you can also find the IMEI number by logging into your Google account on a PC or another phone.

Go to “Google find my device” or click here.