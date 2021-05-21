The Federal Government has approved and gazette 7 Nigerian Content Ministerial Regulations, making them subsidiary legislations that can be implemented by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

This was announced by the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr Simbi Wabote, in Lagos, at the colloquium organized by the board with the Nigerian Bar Association’s Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL). The event had the theme: ‘Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act-Strides, Challenges and Opportunities.’

Wabote, who was represented by the Director Legal Services, Barr. Mohammed Umar stated that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, approved the guidelines and they became effective on April 2, 2021.

He listed the guidelines to include Research and Development, Training & Capacity Development, Growth of Indigenous Capacity and Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Enforcement and Compliance Regulation.

Others include Registration of Operators and other professionals with Nigerian professional bodies, Technology Transfer and Establishment of operations in Nigeria.

It should be noted that sections 36, 40, 41, 42, 47, 55 and 101 of the NOGICD Act empowers the Minister of Petroleum Resources to make regulations that will foster the development of Nigerian content.

It was stated that the board held several engagements with a diverse spectrum of the oil and gas industry stakeholders before finalizing the regulations and transmitting it to the Honourable Minister for ratification.

The Executive Secretary, while providing details on the Nigerian Oil and Industry Content Development Compliance and Enforcement Regulation, explained that it was intended to ensure compliance with the NOGICD Act and other Regulations and give effect to Section 68 of the Act in ensuring the efficient and accountable promotion of local content in the diverse sectors of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The NCDMB boss stated that the regulations had divided offences punishable under Section 68 of the Act into 2 categories namely major offences which can lead to criminal prosecution and other offences that would be treated with administrative sanctions.

Speaking further, Wabote stated, ‘’As we journey towards the 70 percent Nigerian Content level target, we will continue to utilize industry platforms like this to connect with our stakeholders to provide clarity on our mandate and ways to address any constraints of the industry.’’

He assured that the board will continue to collaborate with the NBA section on Business law to drive and unleash an array of opportunities for the oil and gas industry.

He added, ‘’In our pursuit of Nigerian Content, the board will continue implementation of the 10-year Strategic Roadmap, foster relevant collaboration and strategic alliances with relevant stakeholders including sister agencies, deepen Nigerian Content in the oil and gas industry and continue to advocate and support domiciliation of value addition in the country.’’

On his part, the Chairman of the NBA Section on Business Law, Barr. Ayuli Jemide appreciated the board for the collaboration and support in engaging the association to deepen the pace of Nigerian Content implementation in Nigeria.