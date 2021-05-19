Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the virtual Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, as President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to return from France.

This was disclosed by one of the President’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Present at the FEC meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and five ministers.

Today, at the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, a moment of silence was observed in honor of the former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Jummai Alhassan, who passed away last week. pic.twitter.com/lmXusS3SWb — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 19, 2021

Also physically in attendance are ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu; and Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Doctor Folashade Yemi-Esan, as well as other members of the Council are participating in the meeting virtually.