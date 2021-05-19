Concerns over quicker inflation and Covid-19 flare-ups in some countries caused Asian equities to fall along with U.S. and European share futures on Wednesday. The dollar index was near its lowest point of the year.

The Australian stock market experienced its worst day in almost three months. After important U.S. equity benchmarks finished lower and huge technology stocks like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. erased gains, markets in Japan and China also sank. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, as well as European derivatives, were all in the red.

The People’s Bank of China issued a statement reaffirming that digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment, which sent Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies further down. Crude prices fell as a result of increased US stockpiles and the likelihood of increased Iranian supply, putting pressure on energy stocks. Treasury yields were unchanged. Hong Kong and South Korea’s stock markets were closed on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped around 25 points in the futures market. S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent, while futures on the Nasdaq 100 increased 0.05 percent. After making advances earlier in the session, the major averages closed the day in the red on Tuesday. Chevron’s shares dropped 3%, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 267 points. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.56 percent as shares of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, all fell. On Tuesday, the index, which is heavily weighted in technology, rose as high as 0.8 percent. Fears of inflation, which might jeopardize the Federal Reserve’s loose policies, have put pressure on growth stocks recently.

Concerns about increasing inflation amid increased commodity prices, as well as a Covid-19 revival in some nations have thrown stocks into a tailspin since they hit a high in early May. Officials from the Federal Reserve have stated repeatedly that recent pricing pressures are only temporary and that they want to maintain policy accommodating for the foreseeable future. Traders are looking for hints about the prospects in the new Fed minutes.