The Federal Government has suspended new applications for international passports to allow the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to clear passport applications that were received before the 17th of May 2021.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, according to the comptroller of NIS, Mohammad Babandede.

Babandede explained that the agency would commence accepting new applications from June 1, 2021.

READ: Ways to legally relocate abroad from Nigeria

He said, “The process of receiving and processing all fresh passport applications nationwide is suspended till 1st June 2021, when the new passport regime would have taken effect.

The suspension of receiving and processing of fresh passport applications is to allow for clearance of every passport application that was received before 17th of May 2021.”

READ: FG launches Passport Express Centre to help Nigerians get passport in 72 hours

He disclosed that all payment portals have been closed till June 1 and a task force will be sent to passport offices to clear the backlog.

“Deputy comptrollers have been deployed to all passport centres to monitor the process and ensure the directive is followed. New applications will be granted in six weeks from the time of application,” he added.