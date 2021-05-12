Energy
Cybersecurity in Nigeria’s energy sector: Lessons from the “DarkSide”
The US DarkSide incident gives us a clue to how a group of unidentified individuals could remotely hold an entire country and its economy to ransom.
On Friday last week, America’s largest gasoline pipeline that runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York Harbor was hijacked by hackers who used ransomware in a cyberattack against the pipeline company. The pipeline, which supplies 2.5 million barrels of refined gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day and provides almost half of the gasoline used on the US East Coast, is a key conduit for transporting fuels across major cities in the US.
DarkSide, which is responsible for the ransomware has access to the pipeline company data and is holding it hostage until its monetary demands are met. In the last few days since the hack, the US has faced significant ripple effects. The price of gas on the East Coast has risen by a couple of cents with the likelihood of further increase in the coming days. There are speculations of possible scarcity in some parts of the North-East, while places like North Carolina and Atlanta which are served by the pipeline are already experiencing pockets of scarcity.
The incident has led the President to relax fuel road transport laws to ensure that trucking of fuel from the Gulf Coast serves as a viable alternative. There are currently talks too of importing fuel from Europe to stem possible scarcity in the North-East that could result if the shutdown of the pipelines continues. The use of alternative pipelines like the Plantation Pipeline which has much less capacity than the hijacked pipeline has also been mooted.
The result of this singular cyberattack and the ripple effect it has on the US economy and global energy markets is telling and should raise questions for Nigeria on its cybersecurity preparedness. Is Nigeria prepared for attacks of such nature on its critical energy infrastructure? In the past few weeks, Nigeria has witnessed an upsurge in security challenges, ranging from multiple kidnappings to ethnic clashes to violent attacks and killings by terrorist groups which have made it generally unsafe to conduct business.
The manner in which the country has wilted under the pressure of these attacks goes to show its unpreparedness, and the ripple effect on the energy sector cannot be overestimated. The recent vandalism of the grid in Borno leading to blackout in the State as well as the years of unrest in the Niger Delta that significantly reduced oil production in Southern Nigeria go to show how insecurity can affect energy supply.
Similarly, a critical angle that little attention has been paid to is cybersecurity, the failure of which has the potential to cripple energy sector activities in seconds.
In a recent research carried out by Sophos Group, a British security software and hardware company, it was revealed that Nigeria has the highest percentage of data leakages worldwide and ranked the top five for issues like ransomware, malware and cryptojacking. Little wonder that late last year during the ENDSARS protests, a number of Nigerian government agency websites, including the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria, were hacked. Another report from 2019 showed that Africa lost $3.5 billion to cyberattacks in that year, with Nigeria making up the largest share of the loss – $649 million.
Despite this glaring porousness of our cybersecurity systems, no special measure has been taken to secure critical infrastructure like our pipelines that are the basis of our energy security, and inevitably our national security. There seems to be the mistaken belief that “Nigeria is not there yet” and is not susceptible to these “elite” attacks.
On the contrary, regardless of how much technological gap may exist in the country, a significant part of the operations of the oil and gas and power infrastructure runs on technology and data, and is by that alone subject to the possibility of cyber tampering.
The Nigerian Cybercrimes Act of 2015 while attempting to combat cyberattacks falls short by restricting its reference to the protection of “critical information infrastructure,” focusing predominantly on telecommunication infrastructure. In Part III where it eventually refers broadly to “critical infrastructure,” it again limits the scope of penalties to where such is being tampered with by employees of the organisation. The Act is hardly fit for purpose to tackle cyberattacks targeted at pipelines by third parties, as in the case of DarkSide.
Pipelines like the Trans-Niger Pipeline, the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline and the West African Gas Pipeline are critical infrastructure that can be hijacked by mischief makers, especially with the increasing use of technology in pipelines security. For instance, only early this year, the DPR approved the use of intrusion pipeline technology to identify and manage leaks, external corrosion and other interferences. This employment of technology equally opens the system up to technological tampering.
Nigeria needs to take cybersecurity issues more seriously. If anything, the US DarkSide incident gives us a clue to how a group of unidentified individuals could remotely hold an entire country and its economy to ransom.
Nigeria’s revenue crisis may further worsen as India cuts oil imports by $39.5 billion
The revenue to be earned by Nigeria has come under further threat due to India’s drop in crude oil importation.
Data from India’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed that the country, which took over from the United States as Nigeria’s largest crude oil importer, reduced crude oil imports by $39.5 billion in April, compared to the same time the previous year.
According to a report from Punch, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria said that India’s crude oil imports from Nigeria in 2020 amounted to $10.03 billion, representing 17% of Nigeria’s total crude exports for the year.
India has been badly hit by a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic which led to a spike in infections in April and lockdown in major cities with the attendant negative effect on Nigeria’s oil sales.
The NNPC was prompted to drop the official standard price of its main export streams, Bonny Light, Brass River, Erha, and Qua Iboe, by 61-62 cents per barrel, below its April 2021 prices. They traded at $0.9, $0.8, $0.65, $0.97 per barrel respectively, below international benchmarks, as Oilprice.com showed.
India had been a major buyer of the not-too-light and not-too-heavy Nigerian crude that suited its refiners with the Indian Oil Corporation’s refineries reported to be operating at 95% capacity in April, down from 100%.
An official at the IOC was quoted as saying, “If cases continue to rise and curbs are intensified, we may see cuts in refinery runs and lower demand after a month.”
India reportedly bought more American and Canadian oil at the expense of Africa and the Middle East, reducing purchases from members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to around 2.86 million barrels per day.
Bottom line
This is not good news for Nigeria which is facing a serious revenue crisis as a result of a drop in crude oil receipts.
The federal government is also being forced by the prevailing realities to consider cutting the cost of governance and reducing the salaries of government workers. The latter proposal has, however, been criticized by various stakeholders.
A slump in crude oil demand from Nigeria’s major buyer will further worsen the economic crisis the country is facing having just marginally recovered from a recession in the last quarter of 2020.
Oil market reacts as Colonial Pipeline cyber attack affects prices
WTI oil futures are currently up by 1.34% (WoW) to $65.35 and the Brent oil futures are currently up by 1.87% (WoW) to $68.82.
Sequel to the cyber-attack that hit top U.S. fuel pipeline operator, Colonial Pipeline Co., the price of oil has started to improve. During the Asian session on Sunday, WTI oil opened at $65.52, representing a 0.95% gain from Friday’s $64.9, when the incident happened.
Colonial Pipeline was forced to shut down its entire operation after the cyberattack. The company so far has given no timeline as to when the pipeline will begin its operation.
“It’s an all-hands-on-deck effort right now… we are working closely with the company, state and local officials, to make sure that they get back up to normal operations as quickly as possible and there aren’t disruptions in supply,” U.S. Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo said.
The pipeline is responsible for supplying nearly half of all the fuel consumed on the U.S. East Coast and provides refined products to more than 50 million Americans. Because of this, oil prices are likely to increase at several fuel distribution points, including Wilmington in North Carolina, Charleston in South Carolina, and Savannah in Georgia, Tank Tiger CEO, Ernie Barsamian told Bloomberg.
The U.S. government has issued emergency legislation on Sunday, relaxing rules on the fuel being transported by road. The legislation allows for drivers in 18 states to work extra or more flexible hours when transporting refined petroleum products. The temporary waiver issued enables oil products to be shipped to as far as New York but there are worries that this may not be enough to cover demand. This indicates that the pipeline may not be fully operational for some time.
The attack comes as the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rate is improving. Americans are once again commuting to the office, planning major travel for the first time and booking flights. A prolonged disruption along the pipeline system threatens to send average U.S. gasoline prices above $3.00 a gallon for the first time since October 2014, further encouraging fears of inflation as commodity prices rally worldwide.
In the meantime, fuel producers in the U.S. are weighing options for how to ship their products to the Northeast in case Colonial isn’t restored quickly. Traders and fuel shippers are seeking vessels to deliver gasoline that would have otherwise been shipped on the pipeline while others are securing tankers to temporarily store gasoline in the U.S. Gulf in the event of a prolonged shutdown.
