Stock Market
Bearish grip as S&P 500 and the Dow plunges
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since February.
After a record high on Friday, the S&P 500 fell for a second day, tech stocks dropped on Tuesday but gradually recovered, causing the wider market to sell-off. Home Depot, Chevron, and Goldman Sachs all fell 1.4 percent, dragging down the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since February.
After Monday’s decline, the S&P 500 fell 0.9 percent, but avoided a second consecutive 1 percent loss. The Nasdaq Composite was the relative outperformer of the day, closing just 0.1 percent after falling more than 2% at its session low.
Treasury yields increased, and the dollar fell to its lowest point of the year. Investors are looking for hints about the business outlook in the form of an inflation report and government bond auctions in the United States.
According to Dow Jones forecasts, the consumer price index in April will rise 0.2 percent from the previous month, reflecting a 3.6 percent increase over the previous year. This will be the biggest increase in the headline consumer price index since September 2011.
In April, the consumer price index except food and energy is forecasted to increase 0.3 percent, bringing the 12-month total to 2.3 percent. According to the Department of Labor, the consumer price index increased 0.6 percent from the previous month and 2.6 percent from a year earlier in March.
Investors are concerned about the possibility of inflation, but Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell has stated that any increase in inflation is temporary.
Strategists encouraged investors to stay the course amid this week’s wild market swings. Following two days of losses, the S&P 500 is still up 10.5 percent for the year, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s gain has been reduced to 3.9 percent.
Markets
PRESCO and MEYER upsurges as FCMB and CHIPLC plunge
The All-Share Index increased by +0.21% to close at 39,395.71 from 39,312.74.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market maintained a bullish recovery as the trading session begins this week. This surge was bolstered by gains made by PRESCO and MANSARD amongst others. The All-Share Index increased by +0.21% to close at 39,395.71 from 39,312.74.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.5 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.17%.
- The market closed positive with the bulls as MEYER led 17 Gainers, and 18 Losers topped by CHIPLC showing a hint of consolation.
Top gainers
- MEYER up +9.62% to close at N0.57
- PRESCO up +9.58% to close at N78.90
- UNITYBNK up +9.09% to close at N0.60
- UAC-PROP up +7.89% to close at N0.82
- COURTVILLE up +5.00% to close at N0.21
Top losers
- CHIPLC down -9.52% to close at N0.38
- ROYALEX down -7.69% to close at N0.60
- HONYFLOUR down -5.83% to close at N1.13
- CUTIX down -4.98% to close at N2.10
- FCMB down -3.97% to close at N2.90
Outlook
The Nigerian Stock Market maintained the recovery as MEYER and PRESCO made an appearance for the second consecutive time pushing the NGX ASI upwards at the end of the trading session today.
- Market sentiments tend toward a bullish momentum as the NGX ASI closed with 17 Gainers and 18 Losers.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Markets
Wall Street drops from record high amid inflationary concerns
Concerns about inflationary spillovers pushed up an indicator of inflation expectations to its highest level since 2006.
Concerns over accelerating inflation weighed on stocks on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping back from a record peak, while the dollar struggled at a 10-week low. Concerns regarding inflationary spillovers pushed up an indicator of inflation expectations to its highest level since 2006.
The rise in raw materials prices is fueling debate ahead of a U.S. CPI study due on Wednesday, which is expected to show a strong increase in April. The pandemic shocks a year ago will amplify the year-on-year reading, but it feeds into a wider market fear that the Federal Reserve will be forced to lift interest rates faster than current guidance suggests to keep inflation in check.
Since rising to 1.60 percent earlier this week, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has dropped once again. The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped about one basis point to 1.59%. Investors punished Big Tech equities during the daily session, pushing both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off record highs, sending Nasdaq futures lower on Monday evening.
On Monday, investors sold Apple and Microsoft stocks, causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 to fall below their all-time highs. To begin the week, each of those stocks had lost at least 2% of their value.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.6 percent while Dow futures were down 67 points. Nasdaq 100 futures were hit by selling pressure and fell 1%. The Nasdaq Composite took the brunt of the selling, falling 2.5 percent to close at its session low. Facebook is down more than 4%, while Amazon and Netflix are also down more than 3%. After Citigroup downgraded Alphabet, the stock fell more than 2%.
After a ransomware attack forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down the country’s largest fuel pipeline over the weekend, gasoline futures swung back and forth in choppy trading on Monday. Sections of the company’s 5,500-mile grid are being brought back online Monday afternoon, and service is expected to be restored by the end of the week, according to the company.
Gasoline futures were 0.31 percent higher at $2.1334 per gallon at the end of the day. Gasoline futures soared as much as $2.217 during the overnight session, the highest amount since May 2018.
Concerns about rising inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to alter its interest rate policy. As a result, a rise in interest rates decreases market liquidity, resulting in a drop in stock performance.
- Seplat Petroleum Development Company postpones Q1 2021 dividend payment date.
- FMDQ approves quotation of MTN’s Commercial Paper worth N73.5 billion.
- MTN Nigeria issues a 7-Year Series 1 bond worth N110 billion.
- Caverton Offshore Support Group reports profit after tax of N520 million in Q1 2021.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.