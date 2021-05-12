Bearish grip as S&P 500 and the Dow plunges 

After a record high on Friday, the S&P 500 fell for a second day, tech stocks dropped on Tuesday but gradually recovered, causing the wider market to sell-off. Home Depot, Chevron, and Goldman Sachs all fell 1.4 percent, dragging down the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since February.

After Monday’s decline, the S&P 500 fell 0.9 percent, but avoided a second consecutive 1 percent loss. The Nasdaq Composite was the relative outperformer of the day, closing just 0.1 percent after falling more than 2% at its session low.

Treasury yields increased, and the dollar fell to its lowest point of the year. Investors are looking for hints about the business outlook in the form of an inflation report and government bond auctions in the United States.

According to Dow Jones forecasts, the consumer price index in April will rise 0.2 percent from the previous month, reflecting a 3.6 percent increase over the previous year. This will be the biggest increase in the headline consumer price index since September 2011.

In April, the consumer price index except food and energy is forecasted to increase 0.3 percent, bringing the 12-month total to 2.3 percent. According to the Department of Labor, the consumer price index increased 0.6 percent from the previous month and 2.6 percent from a year earlier in March.

Investors are concerned about the possibility of inflation, but Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell has stated that any increase in inflation is temporary.

Strategists encouraged investors to stay the course amid this week’s wild market swings. Following two days of losses, the S&P 500 is still up 10.5 percent for the year, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s gain has been reduced to 3.9 percent.