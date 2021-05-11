Content Partners
SalesRuby to gather over 300 revenue leaders from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana at the Africa Revenue Summit (AFRES2021)
The event which holds at The Campbell Centre, Marina, Lagos will feature 25+ Speakers, 25+ Sessions across several distinct tracks.
The Africa Revenue Summit formerly known as Sales Leadership Conference (SLC) has evolved over the past four years as the largest convergence for revenue leaders across corporate Africa. The first, second and third editions hosted by SalesRuby held in Lagos, Nigeria in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively welcoming over 400 participants each year.
This year’s edition intends to gather over 500 participants from across Africa including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa to discuss modern strategies, processes and techniques for driving the growth of companies and organizations. This year’s event; up from just focusing on sales; would be taking a deep-dive review of themes across the entire revenue value chain which would include sales, marketing, culture, people leadership etc.
The event which holds on Friday & Saturday, June 4th & 5th, 2021 at The Campbell Centre, Marina, Lagos will feature 25+ Speakers, 25+ Sessions across several distinct tracks. The theme of the summit is “Scaling Growth, Optimizing Margins”
Some of the speakers at AFRES 2021 include:
- Motayo Latunji – Sales Director, Hayat Kimya
- Bunmi Jembola – CEO, SaleRuby
- Olutayo Latunji – Head of Sales Operation, Nestle Nigeria
- Winston Nolan – CEO, Sales Machine (South Africa)
- Sam Kariuki – Sales Trainer, Growth Partners (Kenya, East Africa)
- Mawuli Ocloo – Chief Sales Partner, Salesmark Services (Ghana)
- Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu – Head, Branding & Storytelling, Flutterwave
- Ose Osundeko – Group Head, Digital Marketing, Fidelity Bank
- Kenechi Eneh – Divisional CEO, ipNX
- Adenike Lucas – VP, Sales & General Manager – West Africa, Upstream
- Fikayo Akeredolu – Head of Growth, Stears
- Ibiyinka Dada – Digital Marketing Manager, Airtel
- and 13+ more industry leaders
What to expect at the Africa Revenue Summit:
The speakers and leaders, which were selected from across four countries in Africa and across multiple fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable insights and actionable strategies to CEOs, Executive Directors, Head of Sales, Marketing Directors and associated stakeholders on such topics as:
- Designing a modern sales process for growth
- How to shorten deal cycles
- Telling brand stories that cut through the noise
- Strategic interventions for growing key accounts
- Culture as a force for growth
- Best class content strategies for today’s buyers
- Understanding the core principles and practice of sales enablement
- Designing a winning inside sales strategy
- Go to market strategies fit for these times
- Leading a product-led growth strategy
- Recruiting, onboarding & retaining exceptional sales talents
- and many more sessions
Interested in participating in this event, visit https://afres.africa/get-ticket/
Call 09070047684, 09070048214. You can also send an email to [email protected]
Follow on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/afres/?viewAsMember=true
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/afresummit/
Content Partners
Accelerex Tech Open House creates opportunities for innovative Nigerians
Accelerex is renowned for its pedigree in innovation, world-class technology, excellent customer service and a commitment to provide fintech solutions.
Nigeria’s foremost fintech company, Global Accelerex (“Accelerex”), is creating exciting job opportunities for young and innovative Nigerians with a strong bias for technology, through its Accelerex Tech Open House. The first edition of the event held recently at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, with the finest set of creative and brilliant software engineers and tech innovators in attendance.
The young, vibrant and smart-looking techies took turns to chat with the company’s in-house assessors. This was followed by intense conversations and demos, as each of the participants displayed novel approaches to software design and development.
Speaking about the company’s objective for organizing the event, Executive Director, Technology and Innovation, Mr. Stanley Peters, stressed that Accelerex’s most valuable asset is its human resource. Therefore, it places the highest premium on attracting the best talents across the country.
“As a Company, we know that there are Nigerian software engineers that can rival their counterparts around the globe, as recent developments in the fintech space have shown. A critical part of our effort to strengthen the digital economy is the creation of this platform where outstanding individuals can showcase their skills and can join the Technology Team at Accelerex. We believe that the next big names in the technology space will come out of Africa, and we are providing the breeding ground for them,” Mr. Peters stated.
The Head, Human Resources, Mr. Rowland Ogbonda, pointed out that the company is expanding the frontiers and setting a new benchmark in the Nigerian fintech space by giving unrivalled opportunities to highly skilled tech talents with non-traditional education to join its workforce and become part of a team that is solving real-life problems for its target markets.
“We understand that there are many talented innovators and software engineers with disruptive ideas that they are eager to unleash. Therefore, we have scrapped the university degree requirement, and are prioritizing technical depth and capabilities above years of experience for tech candidates, even as we try to champion inclusion in our recruitment process. With our culture of continuous learning, improvement and upskilling, successful attendees would certainly realise their full potential with us,” Mr. Ogbonda added.
Further buttressing this position, Head, Enterprise Technology Solutions, Mr. Lanre Afodunrinbi, disclosed that the company’s expansion to other parts of Africa made it necessary to beef up the Technology Team to continually deliver superior solutions to its different markets.
“We believe in the youths and are giving them an opportunity to expand their knowledge and capabilities by selecting the smartest among them to leverage our African expansion and other growth initiatives. This will expose, challenge and motivate them to seek far-reaching solutions to perennial payment problems. Through this, we are also contributing to the economy and reducing the unemployment figures in Nigeria. Initiatives like our open house will go a long way towards curbing brain drain, as young and tech-savvy Nigerians will no longer jump on the next flight in search of greener pastures, when they can have the same opportunities here,” Mr. Afodunrinbi concluded.
At the end of the session, participants were given a dose of Accelerex’s hospitality, and were treated to upscale dining, gift packs and a free ride to and from the venue. The event gave prospective talents an immersive experience of the Accelerex culture in a warm, relaxed and engaging environment, which made the company an attractive career choice for them.
Accelerex is renowned for its pedigree in innovation, world-class technology, excellent customer service and a commitment to provide fintech solutions that evolve with customers’ needs across Africa. The company has set itself apart as a great place to work with a meaningful set of values that have defined its culture and helped cultivate an environment that embraces diversity and promotes ingenuity. Visit www.globalaccelerex.com to learn more about how you can join the Accelerex team.
Content Partners
Bank Wars: Access Bank, Standard Chartered, FCMB off to winning start
Nigerians storm Tech Experience Centre as Access Bank, FCMB, others serve up thrilling ties at Bank Wars.
Visitors to the Tech Experience Centre, Africa’s cutting-edge technology and lifestyle hub on Saturday, May 8, 2021 were treated to exciting, high-scoring matches in the opening day of Bank Wars, a FIFA 21 Gaming competition featuring leading Nigerian banks.
Sponsored by Samsung, a foremost Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Banks Wars seeks to crown the best side among the competing banks for the FIFA 21 tourney.
The first day of the event, hosted at the Tech Experience Centre, saw a number of excited spectators converge on the impressive building located at Yudala Heights, 13A Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, to witness the banks in action.
As expected, the competing teams did not disappoint, serving up goals-filled matches to the delight of attendees as hostilities in Group A got underway.
Access Bank got the ball rolling on the day with a 7-2 drubbing of First City Monument Bank (FCMB). The match, which was played at 1pm, saw Olabamaji Emmanuel Ojo, an Assistant Banking Officer dominate his opponent, Taiwo Oluwafemi of FCMB’s Brand Management Unit to claim all three points at stake. In the second game, Standard Chartered Bank pipped Zenith Bank 4-3. Representing the victorious team was Bajeh Israel, a Wealth Management Analyst, while Zenith Bank was represented by Abdulwahab Emmanuel, a Relationship Manager.
Taking to the FIFA 21 pitch in the third match in Group A, Access Bank cemented its place as one of the early favourites with an impressive 11-2 thrashing of Zenith Bank, while FCMB made up for its initial loss to Access Bank by beating Standard Chartered Bank 7-4.
From the results on the first day of the competition, Access Bank occupies the leadership position in Group A with six points, followed by FCMB and Standard Chartered Bank with three points each. Zenith Bank brings up the rear, with no point to its name after the first round of matches.
Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the quartet of Sterling Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Union Bank and Fidelity Bank in Group B on Saturday, May 15, 2021, which is billed as the second matchday of the competition.
In the day’s opening match, Sterling Bank will trade tackles with Union Bank by 1pm.
Also, GTB and Fidelity Bank will do battle in the second game by 1:30pm while Sterling Bank and GTB will contest the third game by 2pm. The day’s action in Group B will come to a close when Fidelity Bank and Union Bank lock horns. The match is scheduled to kick off by 2:30pm.
Bank Wars is expected to run for five Saturdays until June 5, 2021, with winners of the FIFA 21 Gaming competition expected to smile home with some mouth-watering prizes, courtesy of Samsung.
A Samsung 55-inch TV awaits the first prize winner while the runner-up will go home with a massive Samsung Refrigerator. Also, the third-best team will claim a Samsung Washing Machine. In addition, there are prizes for individual representatives of the competing teams while the best goal of the competition (to be determined by votes) will fetch the scorer a Samsung 49-inch TV.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- FMDQ approves quotation of MTN’s Commercial Paper worth N73.5 billion.
- MTN Nigeria issues a 7-Year Series 1 bond worth N110 billion.
- Caverton Offshore Support Group reports profit after tax of N520 million in Q1 2021.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.
- Ardova Plc confirms appointment of Oladeinde Nelson-Cole as secretary.