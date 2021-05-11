SalesRuby to gather over 300 revenue leaders from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana at the Africa Revenue Summit (AFRES2021)

Nigeria’s foremost fintech company, Global Accelerex (“Accelerex”), is creating exciting job opportunities for young and innovative Nigerians with a strong bias for technology, through its Accelerex Tech Open House. The first edition of the event held recently at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, with the finest set of creative and brilliant software engineers and tech innovators in attendance.

The young, vibrant and smart-looking techies took turns to chat with the company’s in-house assessors. This was followed by intense conversations and demos, as each of the participants displayed novel approaches to software design and development.

Speaking about the company’s objective for organizing the event, Executive Director, Technology and Innovation, Mr. Stanley Peters, stressed that Accelerex’s most valuable asset is its human resource. Therefore, it places the highest premium on attracting the best talents across the country.

“As a Company, we know that there are Nigerian software engineers that can rival their counterparts around the globe, as recent developments in the fintech space have shown. A critical part of our effort to strengthen the digital economy is the creation of this platform where outstanding individuals can showcase their skills and can join the Technology Team at Accelerex. We believe that the next big names in the technology space will come out of Africa, and we are providing the breeding ground for them,” Mr. Peters stated.

The Head, Human Resources, Mr. Rowland Ogbonda, pointed out that the company is expanding the frontiers and setting a new benchmark in the Nigerian fintech space by giving unrivalled opportunities to highly skilled tech talents with non-traditional education to join its workforce and become part of a team that is solving real-life problems for its target markets.

“We understand that there are many talented innovators and software engineers with disruptive ideas that they are eager to unleash. Therefore, we have scrapped the university degree requirement, and are prioritizing technical depth and capabilities above years of experience for tech candidates, even as we try to champion inclusion in our recruitment process. With our culture of continuous learning, improvement and upskilling, successful attendees would certainly realise their full potential with us,” Mr. Ogbonda added.

Further buttressing this position, Head, Enterprise Technology Solutions, Mr. Lanre Afodunrinbi, disclosed that the company’s expansion to other parts of Africa made it necessary to beef up the Technology Team to continually deliver superior solutions to its different markets.

“We believe in the youths and are giving them an opportunity to expand their knowledge and capabilities by selecting the smartest among them to leverage our African expansion and other growth initiatives. This will expose, challenge and motivate them to seek far-reaching solutions to perennial payment problems. Through this, we are also contributing to the economy and reducing the unemployment figures in Nigeria. Initiatives like our open house will go a long way towards curbing brain drain, as young and tech-savvy Nigerians will no longer jump on the next flight in search of greener pastures, when they can have the same opportunities here,” Mr. Afodunrinbi concluded.

At the end of the session, participants were given a dose of Accelerex’s hospitality, and were treated to upscale dining, gift packs and a free ride to and from the venue. The event gave prospective talents an immersive experience of the Accelerex culture in a warm, relaxed and engaging environment, which made the company an attractive career choice for them.

Accelerex is renowned for its pedigree in innovation, world-class technology, excellent customer service and a commitment to provide fintech solutions that evolve with customers’ needs across Africa. The company has set itself apart as a great place to work with a meaningful set of values that have defined its culture and helped cultivate an environment that embraces diversity and promotes ingenuity. Visit www.globalaccelerex.com to learn more about how you can join the Accelerex team.