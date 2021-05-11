Billionaire Watch
Meet Christoffel Wiese, the South African billionaire behind Shoprite
Christoffel Wiese is the de-facto owner of the retail giant and he is worth a collective $1.1 billion, according to Forbes.
The Shoprite brand is a popular one both in Nigeria and in many African countries. It is arguably one of the biggest retail chains on the continent presently operating in fourteen African countries. Although many people know the brand to be from South Africa, not many know the brain behind it. We will tell you about him in this article.
How big is Shoprite?
According to its official website, Shoprite is the largest supermarket retailer on the African Continent.
- It has over 505 outlets in Africa.
- It is present in 14 African countries.
- It has over 2387 corporate stores and 17 brands.
- Shoprite directly or indirectly employs at least 140,000 employees in Africa.
Meet Christoffel Wiese, the retail billionaire
Mr Wiese is the largest individual shareholder in Shoprite and undoubtedly one of the leading entrepreneurs on the continent. He owns 10.7% of shares in Shoprite Holdings according to Market Watch.
Christoffel Wiese holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law and practised the profession for some time before assuming the position of an executive director in Pepkor, a small clothing chain his parents founded. The business saw tremendous growth under his leadership and he later proceeded to buy out Shoprite when it was still a small chain of stores in South Africa.
He assumed the position of Chairman at Shoprite Holdings and the rest, they say is history. Weise grew Shoprite into the retail behemoth that it is today spanning 14 African countries and employing over 140,000 workers.
Christoffel Wiese was once the richest man in South Africa. His finances have dipped according to Boomberg but Forbes still pegs his net worth at $1.1 billion. He is 79 years old and is set to retire soon.
What you should know
- Shoprite Holdings is not the only company Mr Wiese owns. In fact, Shoprite is just one department of his retail business.
- He owns Pepkor a renowned South Africa-based retail investment holding company that deals mainly in low-price markets, primarily selling textiles, clothing and footwear.
- He is also a Non-Executive Chairman at Invicta Holdings Ltd., a diversified industrial goods wholesale company.
Jeff Bezos set to splash $500 million on a super yacht
The superyacht acquired by Jeff Bezos costs an estimated $500 million and this is just for the main yacht only.
Let us step away from the business side of things for a minute and discuss what billionaires like Jeff Bezos do with all that money they make.
Jeff Bezos recently acquired what can only be described as a superyacht. The massive yacht was designed by luxury yacht makers, Oceanco and is so big that it needs another smaller yacht as support.
According to Bloomberg, the superyacht acquired by Jeff Bezos costs an estimated $500 million and this is just for the main yacht only.
READ: Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk to become world’s richest man
The 417-foot superyacht costs half a billion dollars. This might sound like a prohibitive amount to most people but definitely not for Jeff Bezos who made $75 billion in 2020.
The yacht, when completed, would be larger than a football field and it is arguably one of the biggest in the world.
What you should know
The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the US boat and yacht industry as wealthy Americans opted to fire up their water vehicles and go for a spin!
Elon Musk has Asperger’s syndrome, reveals 2 other things on SNL
The billionaire admitted to Dogecoin being ‘some kind of hustle.’
The second richest man in the world appeared on a popular American late-night TV show and the world got to see him for the first time as a regular man and not the CEO Of Tesla and Space X.
In his comedy skit, he shared certain aspects of himself that he hasn’t shared before and also got to answer some frequently asked questions about himself.
We are going to pick the three highlights of the show for our readers who haven’t seen it.
Asperger’s Syndrome
Elon Musk revealed that he has Asperger’s syndrome and he is probably the first SNL host to have that. We quickly did a bit of research on Asperger’s syndrome and discovered that it is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviour and interests.
According to WebMD, people with Asperger’s syndrome are not socially driven but are also highly intelligent. They also find it very difficult to make eye contact with people.
READ: How young Elon Musk started and sold 3 businesses for $1.9bn before Tesla
Defined cryptocurrency and caused a plunge in Dogecoin
Elon Musk defined Cryptocurrency in his own terms. He appeared on a subsection of the SNL where he was quizzed on what he thinks of cryptocurrency. The billionaire replied in his own words:
“Cryptocurrencies are a type of digital money but instead of being controlled by a central government. They are decentralized using blockchain technology.”
When pressed further on what Dogecoin really means by the TV host, he admitted to it being some kind of hustle. According to the Guardian, this statement led to the price of Dogecoin plunging later that day.
READ: How Elon Musk lost $8 billion this week
I am not a normal guy
Finally, Elon Musk’s addressed his twitting habits and why he might come across as weird to some people. He explained that he posts weird things sometimes on Twitter because that’s how his brain works and most times he finds such things funny. In his words:
“Look sometimes I know I say or post strange things online but that’s just how my brain works. To anyone I have offended I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I am sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?
READ: 6 business lessons from Elon Musk
What you should know
Elon Musk is not the first billionaire to appear on SNL. Donald Trump, the former president of the United States has appeared twice on the show.
