Millionaires emerge in UBA Savings Promo as 10 customers win N1m each
This promo is intended to appreciate loyal customers of the bank who have stayed with the bank over the years.
Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded 10 of its loyal customers with a total sum of N10m in the quarterly draws of the ongoing UBA Savings Promo.
This promo, which is held every quarter, is intended to appreciate loyal customers of the bank, who have stayed with the bank over the years, and offers fresh opportunities for potential and intending customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires who have in the past benefitted from several Promo.
The virtual and transparent electronic draw which was held on Friday was transmitted live via zoom and the Facebook platform in strict compliance with social distancing rules as directed by the Federal and Lagos State Government.
UBA’s Head Personal Banking, Osita Ede, who addressed participants just before the draws, said there is no better time to give back and delight customers than this challenging economic period where people need all the support, they can get to make life more meaningful.
He said, “As a bank, UBA has been rewarding customers, we have been doing this for several years now; from the Wise Savers Promo, Bumper Draws, and now this. We have been doing this to touch lives and to show appreciation to our customers to tell them we are grateful for their business. This is also an opportunity to reward them for their loyalty to the bank.
Ede added that the promo is also a way of encouraging savings in a bid towards promoting financial inclusion, as statistics show that a lot of Nigerians are still largely underbanked.
“Our key objective is to encourage our customers to save regularly. We are here to support them and encourage them to save and ultimately grow as well, because we are aware that they are invaluable to all that we do;” Ede explained.
A representative of the National Regulatory Commission, Peace Ibadie, who witnessed the draws, congratulated the 10 winners and commended the bank for its efforts at rewarding loyal customers especially in the tough economic and business environment.
“Congratulations to all the winners, I am glad to be a part of this; UBA is always transparent in their promos and we can fully attest to this. It is important that the bank is also actively encouraging the savings culture. Again, I say congratulations,” she said.
The winners who cut across all the zones of the country are Emeka Onyemauche; Ezeigbokwe Oluebube Purity; Omoniyi A Jaiyeola; Olawale Omotayo Idowu; Zaharadeen Yandaki Umar; Aliyu Yaro Bakari; Samuel Enan Esua; Joseph Eze; Deborah Folusho Adebayo and Lucia Chinyere Adim.
When contacted via their mobile phone, the winners expressed their gratitude to the bank as they said the winnings will go a long way in meeting their pressing needs especially in these trying times.
One of the winners, Samuel Enan Esan, who was delighted at the news that he just won N1m, was full of praises. “Thank you UBA,” he stated.
Aliyu Yaro Bakari. who was extremely excited at the news, said, “Oh I am very happy, UBA is the best, you are the best, thank you very much,” he remarked when he learnt he was also one of the beneficiaries of N1m.
To qualify for the promo, new and existing customers of the bank are expected to make a one-time deposit of at least N30,000; before each draw date. Savings account holders eligible for this draw include Target, Bumper, Next Gen, Savings, Teens & Kiddies.
Apart from the savings promo which is held every three months, the bank also has the UBA Bumper Promo which is held monthly, where the first three winning customers are rewarded with N2m, Rent for a year at N1.2m and N500,000 respectively; with 20 others winning N100,000 each as consolation prices.
United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London and Paris, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.
How Page Financials is helping Nigerians meet up with the rising cost of living via convenient loans
With Page Financials, you can now get a loan of up to N5 Million in a day whether you are working in the private or public sector.
The Consumer Price Index in Nigeria stood at 372.5 in March 2021, recording an 18.17% increase when compared with March 2020. This means that inflation has been constantly increasing in the last months, and there is no clear sight of it slowing down anytime soon.
Foreign exchange has also seen an all-time high of up to NGN490 exchanging for a US dollar, affecting the prices of virtually everything that directly or indirectly depends on any form of foreign input for production or distribution.
This economic downturn is being felt by everyone, the prices of virtually everything from food and other basic amenities to luxuries have surged.
Hard times like this can quickly put your finances under serious strain, putting you in a tight condition of trying to keep your savings and investments (for those that have one) secure for the unforeseen future, while meeting the growing needs of everyday expense.
Salaries are hardly enough to meet up with the rising cost of daily living, let alone sponsor those projects and goals you had planned for the year.
To navigate these times, it becomes pertinent to have a solid financial backup system that can support you to cushion the effects of these unprecedented hikes in prices, a system that can help you stay confident, undistracted and pursue your dream.
But how do you find a dependable financial services provider that is innovative to suit your dynamic financial needs, responds quickly to meet the urgencies that your financial needs demand – all at your convenience?
Looking at the current economic challenges that Nigerians face daily, Page Financials shines a glimpse of hope haven refreshed her rich financial services delivery to private sector employees and extended her loan services to public sector employees.
With Page Financials, you can now get a loan of up to N5 Million in a day whether you are working in the private or public sector with the Federal Government. This money can be used to take care of your immediate needs and you have up to 12 months to repay.
Page customers can access loans of up to N5 Million as long as you have been actively employed for up to 6 months – for private sector employees, and up to 3 months for Federal civil servants.
How To Apply For a Quick Loan With Page
Applying for a Page Loan is super easy, everything happens online and you don’t need to visit their office.
To begin the application, click here to visit the website as a private sector employee or click here to visit the application page for public sector employee.
The application process is in stages, at each stage, you’ll supply relevant information that helps make a decision to approve your loan.
(See requirements for each category below)
You can upload all the documents online while filling the form so you do not have to worry about carrying files from one office(er) to another.
The first stage you will encounter while filling the application form is the BVN and IPPIS verification phase. You will be required to provide these details to help us to verify your identity and financial standing.
Loan Requirements for Private Sector Employees
To be considered eligible for a loan as a private sector employee, it is required that:
- You earn a monthly salary (minimum 150k monthly)
- You have up to 6-months’ salary account statement
- You live/work in Lagos or Ibadan (bankers nationwide can apply)
- You have a valid work ID from where you work or evidence of employment or promotion
- You have a BVN that is actively connected to your working mobile number
Some of the items above will be retrieved automatically when you begin the application, it usually takes customers less than 3 minutes to complete the application if they have the requirements ready.
To apply as a private sector employee click here
Loan Requirements for Public Sector Employees
To be considered eligible for a loan as a Federal Government Civil Servant, it is required that:
- You have your work ID
- You have a valid Government-issued ID
- You have at least 3 months’ payslips
- You will present a signed letter of authority to debit (the letter is available for download on our website)
To apply as a public sector employee, click here
You Have An Edge With Page Financials
The current financial times won’t last forever but while they are here, you need not put your life on hold.
To make sure that customers have access to money as quick as possible and avoid any third-party delays, Page release the money directly into the customer’s Page account immediately after approval.
If you have the Page card, you can begin to spend the money immediately, or you can use the mobile app(download if you haven’t already) to transfer the money to any account number of your choice.
Another fascinating thing about transacting with Page is that transfer charges are FREE.
You can send money to your other bank accounts or to friends and relatives or even business partners and colleagues, and you will not pay a kobo on transaction charges. We have been championing ZERO charge on transfers and bill payments for years.
The Page customer service is available 24/7 and you can contact Page via a number of channels viz; Live Chat on the Page Mobile App, Live Chat on the website (Pagefinancials.com), social media accounts (@pagefinancials), Google chat (on Search Result Page), email ([email protected]), and phone call (o17007243).
So, do you need a quick loan to get things back on track? Are you running late on booking that flight? Is salary taking longer than expected? Or maybe house rent came a bit earlier than you anticipated – you are in luck because Page can disburse up to N5 Million in loan to you today which you can repay conveniently in as much as 12 months.
Visit www.pagefinancials.com to apply or call 017007243 to get more info, you can also send an email to [email protected] to get started.
JustLiquidity; The best place for easy and decentralized Crypto
JustLiquidity aims to be the leading top decentralized exchange on the Binance SmartChain, with revolutionary developments and product’s
Introduction of Julwallet feature (NFTs minting and NFTs shop)
NFTs and NFT artists have been trending a lot in the African art space
NFTs or NonFungibleTokens as it stands, are redefining the very outlook of various forms of creative work like art, video, music, characters in a game etc. NFTs by their very definition represents unique data on the digital ledger or blockchain. Unlike Fungible tokens on the blockchain, these tokens are not interchangeable as they represent something unique in themselves.
Justliquidity has introduced a few products to the general public that makes creating, storing, selling and sending NFTs all on the Binance SmartChain as BEP1155 token, the Julwallet is one of its revolutionary products that has all these features in it and more in development currently.
A few of other products JustLiquidity are:
The most popular one is julswap.com which is our popular decentralized exchange
Our community token JULD can also be used for bookings on Travala.com
Our Blackhole is a fully Decentralized protocol for private transactions on the #BinanceSmartChain.
We also have a token Bridge between the Ethereum blockchain and the Binance SmartChain .
$Juld can also be used for payments on shopping.io
More features coming soon including our Julpad which is which is launchpad for new projects and also a debit card feature.
