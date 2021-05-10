Coronavirus
Covid-19: Ekiti state receives extra 40,000 doses
NPHCDA data reveals that Ekiti State has used up 86% of its initial proportion so far.
The Ekiti State Government announced it has received an extra 40,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency. This comes as NPHCDA data reveals the state so far has issued 86% of its initial proportion.
Dr Oyebanji Filani, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ekiti, citing that the 52,960 doses sent to the state had mostly been utilised.
NPHCDA data for the 9th of May 2021 revealed that 1,665,698 people had so far been vaccinated, which is 82.8% of its proportion.
The commissioner added that the State is committed to vaccinating even more people and advised residents to get vaccinated in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus in the state, stating that continuous compliance with social distance measures will also remain in place.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 9th of May 2021, 37 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 165,419 confirmed cases.
On the 9th of May 2021, 37 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 165,419, cases have been confirmed, 156,297 cases have been discharged and 2,065 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
A total of 1.94 million tests have been carried out as of 9th May 2021 compared to 1.91 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 9th May 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 165,419
- Total Number Discharged – 156,297
- Total Deaths – 2,065
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,939,165
According to the NCDC, the 37 new cases are reported from 7 states- Yobe (13), Lagos (12), Akwa Ibom (6), Abuja (3), Edo (1), Kaduna (1), and Ogun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,588, followed by Abuja (19,809), Kaduna (9,065), Plateau (9,060), Rivers (7,132), Oyo (6,852), Edo (4,905), Ogun (4,680), Kano (3,961), Ondo (3,248), Kwara (3,122), Delta (2,623), Osun (2,575), Nasarawa (2,382), Enugu (2,401), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,030), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,859), and Abia (1,689).
Imo State has recorded 1,657 cases, Bauchi (1,548), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,111), Taraba (974), Niger (930), Bayelsa (886), Ekiti (870), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (528), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (390), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Nigeria committed to procuring 29 million Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccines
The Nigerian Government is still committed to acquiring 29.59 million doses of Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccines through the Afrixem Bank AVAT initiative.
The Nigerian Government says it is still committed to acquiring 29.59 million doses of Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccines through the Afrixem Bank AVAT initiative.
This was disclosed Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance at the recent ‘Collaborative Africa Budget Reform Initiative (CABRI) General Assembly webinar.
What the Minister said
“Therefore, the supplementary budget for COVID-19 vaccines will cover the cost of additional vaccines over and above those provided by COVAX, as well as the full cost of operations and logistics for delivering the vaccines around the country.
Already, the sum of N29.1 billion has been released from the Routine Immunization budgetary provision (Service Wide Vote) to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) as an advance for the operational cost of deployment of the COVID-19 vaccines. The N29.1 billion represents about 52 percent of the amount required over 2021-22,” she said.
She added that FG plans to vaccinate 70 percent of eligible (18 years and above) Nigerians over the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years, with the COVAX agreement willing to cover 43.1 million of the eligible population.
