Real Estate
FG to unveil dedicated portal for sale of houses to Nigerians
The Federal Government has announced plans to launch a dedicated web portal for the sale of buildings to Nigerians in the next few weeks.
The platform is expected to help contributors to the National Housing Fund (NHF) access mortgage loans on a first-come, first-serve basis.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola while speaking at the ninth meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Jos, Plateau State.
Fashola, who was represented by the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, pointed out that the ministry is currently at the completion stages of the first phase of the national housing programme in 34 states of the federation, which provided land for it.
He said, “We urge the state governments to alert their residents to this opportunity for interested persons to apply.”
Fashola commended the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for being at the forefront of the cooperative housing initiative at the federal level, adding that it has the advantage of allowing cooperative members to choose what they design and build to fit their budgets.
They can leverage their members to get group discount for the purchase of building materials as well as the engagement of contractors.
Fashola disclosed that FMBN as the driver of the housing initiative has engaged 86 co-operatives in projects; approved N35, 784 billion cumulatively; disbursed N10.95 billion; and processed as at January, 57 co-operative housing development loans.
Fashola emphasized that what the Federal Government can do directly in housing is limited compared to what states can do, just as state governments are also limited, compared to what the private sector and individuals can do.
He said, “The majority of houses available for sale or rent belong to individuals and private companies compared to what states or Federal Government has available. Therefore, many of the tenants who owe rent, who face eviction or who seek to rent or buy property are dealing with private citizens or companies and less so with government agencies.’’
My recommendation for improving access and affordability to housing in the Covid-19 era is for private companies and individuals to give back some of what they control to citizens in the way the Federal Government has given back to citizens some of what it controls.’’
He explained, “for example in cases where the rent of businesses or individuals are due for renewal, the private landlords can give back, by accepting monthly, quarterly or half-yearly rent instead of one year, two or three years rent in advance.”
Bottom line
Nigeria has been bedevilled by a housing crisis that has left Africa’s most populous nation ill-equipped to properly provide accommodation for its citizens and inhabitants.
Some of the housing problems in the country include unresolved rent tenure arrangements, high cost of building materials, access to infrastructure, deficiency of housing finance arrangements, stringent loan conditions from mortgage banks, time to process legal documents and inadequate government housing policies.
Real estate firms that offer affordable housing in Lagos
A major strategy they use to attract the middle and low-income class of the market is that they have flexible payment plans that suit every lifestyles.
It is almost impossible for every potential and existing homeowner to miss the screaming billboards, flyers, sales agents, and other aggressive marketing tools of real estate firms in Lagos.
They usually attract attention by listing how their offerings are better than others, and why their houses are the best for their prospective clients. A major strategy they use to attract the middle and low-income class of the market is their flexible payment plans that suit every lifestyle.
Their target locations are within the Lekki-Epe corridor, Ibeju-Lekki, Magodo, and Badagry, among others.
Let’s take a look at some of the firms and their offerings:
Green Park
Green Park offers a down payment as low as N500,000 and a monthly instalment of N100,000.
The company, which is the investment arm of Lagos State Government, offers a range of house types from semi-detached, to terrace, three-bedroom, two-bedroom, and studio apartments.
It promises, “Guaranteed 6% mortgage with the National Housing Funds. Bigger rooms and spaces compared to any estate in its category.”
Lekki Garden
Lekki Gardens has a lot of real estate structures such as luxurious apartments, duplexes, detached homes, and commercial centres. The company is keen on maintenance in order to keep up the standards of the estate.
The real estate firm sells a 4-Bedroom terrace duplex for N32 million (asking price) at its Lekki Gardens Estate Phase 3, by Lagos Business School.
Features:
- Serviced estate
- Coordinated security
- Serene environment
- Good neighbourhood
Houses in the estate are mostly 3-4 bedroom terraces and were initially sold for ₦13.5 million (regular terraces) and ₦14.5 million (corner piece).
RevolutionPlus
Its Flourish Residences in Sangotedo are positioned strategically on Monastery Road, directly opposite Lagos State Jubilee Homes. The estate is also surrounded by many other gated estates and has the popular Shoprite mall right on the same road.
While its 3 bedroom luxury flat with maid’s quarters goes for an outright price N28 million, the 4 bedroom semi-detached terrace duplex goes for an outright N40 million.
Also, the company’s Royal Haven Garden, Agbowa-Ikorodu, is located close to the approved 4th Mainland Bridge, linking Ikorodu to Lekki/Ajah axis.
Features:
- 2 Bedroom Bungalow (Carcass)
Outright Price: N9 million
- 4 Bedroom Bungalow (Finished)
Outright Price: 9 million
- 3 Bedroom Bungalow (Carcass)
Outright Price: 10.5 million
- 3 Bedroom Bungalow (Finished)
Outright Price: 10.5 million
Mixta Africa
Beechwood Park Phase 2 by Mixta Africa is located along the Lekki- Epe expressway and boasts of amenities such as on-site laundromats, recreational centres, easy access to financial institutions, reliable healthcare, good schools, and shopping malls.
The company’s plan 1 expects clients to make an outright payment with a 5% discount on price at N22 million.
In plan 2, which has an 18-month payment plan, clients are expected to make a 20% initial deposit and pay the balance over 18 months. The total cost is N31.69 million (for a 3 bedroom home).
Bottomline
The instalment payment plans offered by many of these real estate firms are making homeownership more affordable and accessible, particularly to individuals in the middle class.
Personal Finance
How to earn over 20% returns in real estate in Nigeria
With an open mind, an investment coach, the right network and some optimism, you can maximize profits in the Nigerian real estate sector.
