Markets
US economic performance bolster Wall Street surge
U.S. stocks made a late-session turnaround on Thursday, closing at session highs.
Following upbeat corporate earnings and signs of continuing progress in the labour market, U.S. stocks made a late-session turnaround on Thursday, closing at session highs.
After jumping around the flatline earlier in the day, the S&P 500 ended just short of a new high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 300 points, setting a new high. The Nasdaq Composite gained ground as well, ending the day in the black and breaking a four-day losing streak. Earnings were a factor in the stock market’s biggest gainers, as Kellogg led the S&P 500 higher after outperforming analysts’ expectations.
Treasuries remained stable, with the 10-year yield remaining about 1.57%, a far cry from recent peaks. The Fed said in its semi-annual financial stability report that a growing appetite for risk across a variety of asset markets is stretching valuations and creating vulnerabilities in the US financial system. Meanwhile, applications for state unemployment benefits in the United States hit a new pandemic low, and separate data revealed a productivity rebound. Traders are now looking forward to Friday’s payroll figures.
Economists expect Friday’s report to show that the US economy added 1 million jobs in April, as the economy recovers from losses suffered during the coronavirus shutdowns. The non-farm payrolls report will be closely scrutinized by investors for information about the Federal Reserve’s next steps, as the central bank has said that it will continue to buy $120 billion in bonds every month until the labour market improves.
Although markets are benefiting from stronger growth in the world’s largest economy, investors are worried that a faster-than-expected recovery from unprecedented government and central bank stimulus would result in excessive inflation. The Federal Reserve remains committed to near-zero interest rates in order to achieve a complete recovery, but in the second half of this year, an announcement of a reduction in its large monthly bond purchases seems increasingly imminent.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto aftershocks send Doge crashing by 10%
The fast-rising crypto was trading at below 60 cent posting losses of about 10% for the day on the FTX exchange.
The Crypto market is currently undergoing some form of price correction amid intensified profit-taking and fear of regulatory oversights, thereby pushing Dogecoin below the 60-cent price levels.
On the broader crypto market, for the day, about 171,444 traders were liquidated. The largest single liquidation order happened on Bybit-ETH valued at $5.98 million.
The fast-rising crypto was trading at below 60 cent posting losses of about 10% for the day on the FTX exchange, after trading near 70 cents some hours ago.
Consequently, market pundits argue that the crypto asset doesn’t have any real case use.
READ: Crypto crash: 3 major risks involved in investing in Crypto
“I worry that, once the enthusiasm rolls out, there are no developers on it, there are no institutions coming in. But it’s got this moniker of the people’s coin right now,” Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz said on Squawk Box.
Dark clouds seem to be building upon recent reports that the Crypto market is about to face a wave of regulatory oversights when Janet Yellen the custodian of the world’s most powerful economy stated that the United States is yet to have the needed framework to deal with a host of money laundering, terrorist financing, and consumer risk protection that crypto raises.
Also, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair, Gary Gensler advised U.S lawmakers on providing more regulatory oversight to the cryptoverse.
“Right now, the exchanges, trading in these crypto assets, do not have a regulatory framework either at the SEC or our sister agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission,” said Gensler, who further added, “there’s not a market regulator around these crypto exchanges, and thus, there’s really no protection against fraud or manipulation.”
READ: Altcoins giving investors weekly returns of at least 100%
That being said, the crypto’s stellar performance over the past few months can’t be ignored as Dogecoin maximalists try to convince the world that crypto is a serious asset class with powerful billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban giving the Crypto asset endless support.
Crypto experts further anticipate that ongoing institutional interest will make it difficult to predict if the Doge bubble is ripe as they try to take advantage of its incredible bullish momentum, which could in turn, push the crypto value higher.
Currencies
Naira falls against US dollar as CBN extends Naira4dollar scheme indefinitely
The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar, closed at N411/$1 at the I&E Window.
Thursday, 6th May 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar, closed at N411/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira fell against the US dollar to close at N411 to a dollar on Thursday, 6th May 2021, representing a 50 kobo decline when compared to N410.5/$1 that was recorded on Wednesday, 5th May 2021.
Meanwhile, the naira maintained stability at the parallel market as it closed at N485/$1, while Nigeria’s external reserve plunged $28.94 million to close at $34.76 billion on Wednesday, 5th May 2021.
Also, the apex bank issued an indefinite extension to its Naira4dollar scheme for foreign remittances, which was introduced some months ago. This is aimed at sustaining the country’s foreign exchange market liquidity.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX window as dollar supply improves by 305%
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira depreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N411/$1, representing a 50 kobo decline when compared to the N410.5/$1 that was recorded on Wednesday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.37 to a dollar on Thursday, 6th May 2021, representing a 12 kobo depreciation when compared to the N410.25/$1 recorded on Wednesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N420.9 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N411/$1. It, however, sold for as low as N400/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined by 38.4% on Thursday, 6th May 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover decreased from $172.52 million recorded on Wednesday, 5th May 2021 to $106.34 million on Thursday, 6th May 2021.
READ: Exchange rate depreciates at NAFEX window as Bitcoin slumps by over 5%
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, slumped by 2% on Thursday to trade at $56,358.03.
- As of 11:31 pm on Thursday, the highly valued cryptocurrency asset witnessed a decline despite soaring as high as 5.5% on Wednesday.
- However, Ethereum recorded a marginal growth of 0.07% to close at $3,530.75, capitalising on the 9.1% gain recorded in the previous day.
- The total crypto market capitalisation depreciated by 0.53% to close at $2.33 trillion on Thursday.
- Meanwhile, payments giant, Visa and financial services provider TALA have partnered to boost cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets.
- This partnership is aimed at easing the process of converting, storing and using cryptocurrencies by the underbanked consumers.
READ: Naira depreciates as dollar sales top $100m a day at I&E window
Crude oil price stalls
Crude oil prices witnessed a bearish trading session on Thursday, 6th May 2021 as the oil price rally stalled due to the worsening covid-19 crisis in India.
- Brent Crude dipped by 0.97% on Thursday to close at $68.29 compared to its closing price of $68.96 recorded at Wednesday’s trading session.
- The decline in oil prices, which cut short the rally to $70 a barrel was due to a fresh record of new daily coronavirus cases reported by the third-largest importer of oil in the world.
- Also, according to energy analytics firm OilX, China’s crude oil imports fell by 11% in April 2021 to stand at 10.41 million barrels per day.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve plunged for the 12th consecutive day on Wednesday, 5th May 2021 as it dipped $28.91 million to close at $34.76 billion.
- The nation’s foreign reserve declined from $34.79 billion recorded as of Tuesday, 4th May 2021 to $34.76 billion on Wednesday, representing a 0.28% decline.
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has dipped $497.36 million since 16th April 2021 to date.
- Nigeria will hope to boosts its foreign reserve position as oil prices continue to rally high and the CBN intensified effort to encourage dollar remittances into the country.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2021 Q1 Results: FTN Cocoa Processor Plc reports loss after tax of N162.21 million
- Tantalizers Plc reports a loss after tax of N97.75 million in FY 2020 in Q1 2021.
- Courteville Business Solutions Plc proposes final dividend of 3 kobo per share for FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust records over 500% growth in Profit after tax.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.