NIN registration: 54 million Nigerians have now enrolled – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that the FG has enrolled 54 million Nigerians into the National Identity Database, citing that 12 million were enrolled in the past 6 months alone and that the final aim of the scheme is to secure Nigeria’s security infrastructure.

President Buhari disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening.

What the President said about NIN enrollment

“I am pleased with the success we are recording in the enrollment of persons into the National Identification Number (NIN) database. 54 million Nigerians have now enrolled; I am told over 12 million of these within the last six months. Our goal is total coverage.

The National Identification Number (NIN) is the foundational digital ID for the country. It will cover one of the weaknesses in our security structure. We will be able to easily identify all Nigerians, including the crooks in our midst.”

The President added that both legal residents and Nigerians are expected to obtain the NIN as it would be beneficial to government agencies to utilise resources efficiently.

In case you missed it

The Federal Government announced a further extension of the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration and linkage with Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) exercises to a new deadline of June 30, 2021.