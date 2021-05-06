Business News
NIN registration: 54 million Nigerians have now enrolled – Buhari
12 million Nigerians were enrolled into the National Identity Database in the past 6 months.
President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that the FG has enrolled 54 million Nigerians into the National Identity Database, citing that 12 million were enrolled in the past 6 months alone and that the final aim of the scheme is to secure Nigeria’s security infrastructure.
President Buhari disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening.
What the President said about NIN enrollment
“I am pleased with the success we are recording in the enrollment of persons into the National Identification Number (NIN) database. 54 million Nigerians have now enrolled; I am told over 12 million of these within the last six months. Our goal is total coverage.
The National Identification Number (NIN) is the foundational digital ID for the country. It will cover one of the weaknesses in our security structure. We will be able to easily identify all Nigerians, including the crooks in our midst.”
The President added that both legal residents and Nigerians are expected to obtain the NIN as it would be beneficial to government agencies to utilise resources efficiently.
The Federal Government announced a further extension of the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration and linkage with Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) exercises to a new deadline of June 30, 2021.
Corporate Press Releases
Applications across Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya now open for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program
The selected leaders will spend five months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum so they can strengthen their community.
Today, Facebook is inviting community leaders from Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya to apply for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program—a program that offers participants training, mentorship and up to $50,000 USD in funds to invest in an initiative that extends their community’s positive impact.
The aim of the Community Accelerator is to help leaders of Facebook communities to harness the power of their community to turn ideas into action. The selected leaders will spend five months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum so they can strengthen their community.
Lessons include community identity foundations, leading action-oriented programmes and sustainability. Participants will also receive early access to new Facebook products aimed at helping communities better manage and activate their members.
Plan an initiative
Participants will identify an important initiative that will create a positive impact on the broader world and develop a plan to mobilise their community around their goal. Initiatives will be shared with potential partners, mentors and a panel of judges for the chance to be awarded funding and receive public recognition.
Participants will then spend three months executing their initiatives. They will collaborate with advocates and leaders in the community space and work with the Facebook team to bring their ideas to life.
Says Kiran Yoliswa, Partner Management Lead, Middle East and Africa Community Partnerships at Facebook: “Facebook communities and their leaders are helping to resolve social challenges, sharing knowledge and information, while connecting with others that share their interests or passion for a cause. We’ve seen so many incredible communities from across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria using our platform to drive change and provide support and encouragement for thousands of people, we’re excited to offer their Facebook Community leaders this program to help amplify their impact even more.”
How to apply
This program is open to communities that have a presence in Facebook Groups with leaders who are 18 years or older. Communities must have existed for over one year and must have a minimum size of 1,000 members. Applications open today, May 4 – 31, 2021.
The Community Accelerator is part of our Facebook Community Leadership Program, a global initiative that invests in people building communities. Learn more and apply here.
You can find out more about the 2020 Community Accelerator cohort and those who received additional funding here.
Hospitality & Travel
FG says private investors to invest about N102.75 billion on national carrier
The Federal Government has said that some private investors are going to raise about N102.75 billion ($250 million) for the take-off of the proposed national carrier for Nigeria.
This is coming after the initial failed attempt almost 3 years ago to launch the proposed national carrier for the country.
According to a report from Punch, the disclosure is contained in a document on the updated status of the government’s aviation roadmap at the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Abuja on Wednesday.
The Aviation Ministry stated in the document that the project development stage for the national carrier has been completed and as such, the procurement stage is the next step to be taken.
The statement from the document says, “The next set of steps will involve the commencement of procurement phase by placing an advert for a request for qualification in the national dailies and the foreign media.
$250 million approximately is to be raised to start up the airline by private investors.”
According to the aviation roadmap which is contained in the document, the Federal Government explained that the establishment of a national carrier would enable Nigeria to gain optimal benefits from Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA), take full advantage of the Single African Air Transport Market and introduce competition.
It states, “The national carrier project will be private sector-driven, with the government holding not more than five per cent of the shares.
The private sector consortium may comprise reputable international airlines (such as Qantas), leasing companies, aircraft manufacturers (OEMs), financial and institutional investors.”
The government said it was providing the required support by creating the enabling environment in terms of sustainable policies, allocation of BASA routes, provision of financial guarantees and ensuring fiscal incentives to sustain the success of the airline.
What you should know
It can be recalled that in July 2018, the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, at the Farnborough Air Show in London, unveiled the proposed new national carrier called Nigeria Air and stated that it would be inaugurated by the end of 2018.
This generated a lot of controversies as many Nigerians questioned the use of public funds to set up a private business and had doubts over the ability of the government to manage the airline after the liquidation of government-owned Nigeria Airways.
The Federal Government in 2018, announced the immediate suspension of its widely publicised national carrier due to the alleged non-approval of the airline by the Economic Management Team (EMT) when it launched.
The EMT was also reported to have recommended that public funds should not be used to set up the national carrier.
