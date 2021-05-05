Content Partners
Klasha – Building borderless payments for commerce in Africa
Starting as a fashion e-commerce company, Techstars backed company – Klasha is now building payment integrations that allows African consumers to buy from global retailers online in their local African currencies and get their items shipped quickly to the continent. Today, we’re thrilled to introduce Klasha, a unified payments solution for commerce across Africa launching firstly in Nigeria.
How is Klasha different?
At Klasha, we’re simplifying borderless payments for commerce in Africa. Our solution helps merchants worldwide sell online to Africa and receive payments in local African currencies while enjoying super fast last-mile delivery to consumers across the continent. Consumers can make online payments regardless of where they are based geographically in Africa and where the retailers is based too.
What we have built
We have learned a lot about consumers’ pain points online over the past few years, and we are committed to solving these unique challenges. We have built a secure and reliable commerce solution from scratch using modern technologies.
1. The Klasha Checkout
Our integrated technology solution – Klasha Checkout, can be integrated into any e-commerce platform, website or app allowing international merchants to collect payments from Africa in local currencies. We ensure that consumers enjoy quick, cost-effective and direct shipping of physical goods from across the globe to their doorsteps.
2. The Klasha mobile app
Making international payments online is very problematic, and more often than not, local bank debit cards do not work and are marked with restrictions. We have built the Klasha mobile app – a simple and secure app that allows you to make local and international payments online in your local African currencies without any restrictions. With the Klasha mobile app, you can send and receive money from family and friends who are using the app for free. No monthly charges or transfer fees. You can create a virtual card, fund it with NGN, KES or GHC, see all your transactions, including the amount paid, merchant details, card information and much more! The Klasha App is currently available for download in Nigeria on Android and iOS.
What’s Next?
For us, this is just the beginning, and in line with our mission, we are committed to transforming the payments landscape in Africa and building borderless payments for commerce.
Visit www.klasha.com and follow @Klasha_Inc on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to know more about Klasha.
Modion Communications clinches back-to-back globally coveted SABRE Award
– wins third SABRE trophy and two certificates of excellence in two years
Modion Communications, Nigeria’s fast-growing Public Relations and Marketing Communication solutions providing agency, is pleased to announce that its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focused campaign for Lumos Nigeria has won the Sabre Awards Africa 2021, an internationally coveted prize in Public Relations.
The agency has now won back-to-back Sabre Awards in two years, having secured double Sabre Diamonds on its debut participation in 2020 with its gripping teaser brand activation for Leadway Assurance #SeeFinish, and its #Gokada2.0, a strategic crisis management campaign for Gokada.
This year’s recognition is for the agency’s 2020 CSR campaign for Lumos Nigeria, an international renewable brand, tagged ‘Touching Lives Through A Determined School Child – Dele Fathia’. The entry came tops in the Sabre Awards Corporate Social Responsibility category, which featured competitive entries from Kenya’s Oxygène Marketing Communication; Nigeria’s Integrated Indigo; Mauritious’ Circus! Advertising and international agency, Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Centenary Bank of Uganda.
In addition, Modion Communications’ 2021 winning entry has been shortlisted for the grand Platinum Sabre Award to be announced during the award ceremony on May 27, 2021. Other nominees include Kazi Mtaani — State Department for Housing and Urban Development with Oxygène Marketing Communications; Project Fabric
Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya; Rebuilding Stakeholders’ Trust in Kenya Airways — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa and Shoprite Group Corporate Image — The Shoprite Group Communications Team.
To further crown this year’s recognitions, Modion Communications two other entries received ‘CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE’ in their respective categories. The campaign, ‘How Rugged Is Your Jeep?’, an internal communications campaign for Old Mutual Nigeria, was recognised under the Employee Communications category. The ’50 Shades of Happiness’ campaign for Leadway Assurance got a certificate of excellence under the Financial & Professional Services category.
Commenting on the award, the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Odion Aleobua, said the award is a reward for the team’s burning quest to dominate the African Public Relations space. “This is our third Sabre win in two years, an indication of the superior and strategic ideas the young team at the agency spurn on a regular basis in their mission to take over Africa’s PR play,” he said.
He continued that: “We have envisioned an African dominance, and this only sets us in the right direction to continue to provide insight-driven winning solutions to our numerous clients. It is even more satisfying that our recognitions are for diverse campaigns in crisis management, corporate social responsibility, brand activation, financial PR and internal communication, a testament to the agency’s range in providing cutting edge 360 boutique services for our variegated clientele base.”
ABOUT MODION COMMUNICATIONS
Modion Communications is a full-spectrum agency focused on providing public relations, brand development, marketing activations, media engagement, crisis communications, financial PR, investors’ relations Support, event management, digital marketing, and media publishing.
Based in Lagos, Nigeria, the brand envisions an African dominance through superior, innovative, creative, cutting-edge communications solutions to individuals, small businesses, large corporates, industries, and government agencies.
Modion Communications offer dynamic, creative, strategic, client-tailored and result-driven advisory and knowhow in public relations, brand management, tactical media engagement, event management, marketing communications and digital marketing.
Within one year of commencing operations, Modion Communications was recognised by Marketing Edge as Nigeria’s Outstanding Young PR Agency of the Year 2016, and in 2018, Marketing World Awards Ghana’ awarded agency the “Nigerian Most Innovative PR Agency of the Year.
The agency is one of the youngest Public Relations agency in Africa to have won three SABRE Award trophies in its first six years of existence.
May is Africa Month: The Africa Soft Power Project to hold a series of sessions on the Creative & Cultural industries
The Africa Soft Power Project seeks to establish May as Africa month.
Tuesday 4th May 2021: The Africa Soft Power Project (ASP) will this month launch the 2nd edition of the Africa Soft Power Series virtual summit focused on Africa’s Creative & Cultural Industries (CCI). Taking place between May 5th – 25th, the event will include high-level sessions and 80+ speakers, examining how the continent can harness the power of its creative and cultural industries to effectively propel itself forward, while championing the inclusion of African voices and the voices of the diaspora community in global discourse.
Attendance is free, register here: https://bit.ly/AfricaSoftPower
Africa is not Next, Africa is Now
Themed ‘The Bridge: The Past, The Present, The Future’, the global gathering will see thought leaders, influencers and pioneers engaging in a longer and broader conversation on Africa’s creative power, knowledge economy, and how these assets can strengthen ties between the continent, diaspora community and the wider world. The sessions – on film, music, fashion, sports, technology, finance, art, social impact and more – will explore tangible strategies and new initiatives for accelerating economic growth and retelling the African story on the world stage.
“This year’s Grammy Award wins for African artists Burna Boy and Wizkid show that this is Africa’s time,” says Nkiru Balonwu, Founder & Convener of The Africa Soft Power Series. “The global reach of these artists and the inspiration that they bring not only to Africa and its diaspora community, but to young people from all backgrounds around the world, highlights the growing influence of African creativity globally. And this influence is not only limited to reconstructing narratives. The creative and cultural sectors, fuelled by Africa’s expanding digital economy in recent years, can be a strong catalyst for investment, employment, and future economic growth across the continent and beyond.”
In addition to changing narratives and supporting growth, the theme, “The Bridge is about connecting and enabling Africa and the global black diaspora to engage, build, and develop together, a more progressive future – a more connected future that will benefit all of the world”, explained Obi Asika, Co-Convener of The Africa Soft Power Series.
Similar sentiments on the power of Africa’s creative industries and the need to build a progressive and connected future were echoed by Afrexim Bank President – Professor Benedict Oramah at the Africa Soft Power February event ‘The New Face of African Collaboration’. According to Oramah, “The creative industries can be potent vehicles for more equitable, sustainable and inclusive growth strategies for African economies.”
The opening session – ‘Africa Now: Defining The Future’ will feature Keynote from foremost French diplomat, author, global thought leader – Ambassador Rama Yade. Ambassador Yade is director of the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center and senior fellow for the Europe Center. At the age of thirty, she was appointed France’s deputy minister for foreign affairs and human rights. She was the first ever French minister for human rights and first woman of African descent to become a member of the French cabinet. She was later appointed deputy minister of sports and successfully promoted France’s bid to host the Euro 2016 football tournament. Ambassador Yade was also ambassador of France to UNESCO and was instrumental in the designation of World Heritage Site for the French natural sites Causses and Cévenne. She is the author of several books, including Blacks of France, Letter to the Youth, and A Chronicle of Power. After serving France, Ambassador Yade’s aim is to serve the African continent where she was born.
Other esteemed speakers on the session include: Laureine Guilao; CEO, TipMe Liberia and former Deputy CEO MTN Liberia | Nmachi Jidenma; Head of Scouts & Partnerships, Sequoia Capital. Prior to Sequoia, she led global strategy at WhatsApp Inc. She also previously led partnerships at Facebook and spearheaded global business development at PayPal. The session will be moderated by Sophie Masipa; CEO Kgommuu International and former Head of Communications and Media Relations, Mo Ibrahim Foundation.
The conversation will explore how Africa’s teeming youth population are taking decisive steps to shape their evolution into formidable global leaders and moving beyond talks of the continent’s potential to securing a future where our place in the global economic and cultural space is assured.
Also, happening this week is ‘Collective Threads: Digital Connectivity, Creative Power & Global Black Activism’, featuring young, vibrant and progressive voices such as –
- Otosirieze Obi-Young: Editor-In-Chief, Open Country Mag, an African literary magazine & Editor, Folio Nigeria, a CNN-powered multimedia storytelling platform.
- Mona Eltahawy: Egyptian-American journalist, award-winning columnist & International public speaker.
- Sena Voncujovi: Afro-Asian BLM Activist & Co-founder, Jaspora (Japan Africa Diaspora)
- Zoe Ramushu: (Moderator) Zimbabwean-born and bred filmmaker, multimedia journalist & Activist.
This session will examine the rising role of social media in activism and what the future holds for movements like BLM and EndSARS.
Check out the website for other unmissable sessions.
May is Africa Month
The Africa Soft Power Project seeks to establish May as Africa month. The series has been specifically timed to begin on UNESCO Africa World Heritage Day (May 5th) and culminate on Africa Day (May 25th), the anniversary of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity.
By establishing one month out of the year to celebrate African and diaspora achievements, the Project intends to normalise the continent’s inclusion within global conversations and make it a more regular – and familiar – fixture.
“We are excited to be a part of the global community highlighting the history of Africa Day and bringing new energy to its recognition through Africa Month,” said Dr. Uzodinma Iweala, CEO of The Africa Center based in New York City’s Harlem community. “At a time where African voices on the continent and throughout the Diaspora continue to push the dialogue about what is possible for Africa and its people forward, there is no better moment than now for us to turn our attention toward each other and into tangible ways of collaborating and building closer connections that benefit us all.”
