Markets
Bears sink claws deeper into the NGX ASI
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market started the month in the red which was adrift from the profit posted in the last trading session. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.92% to close at 39,433.81 from 39,801.78.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.83 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.08%.
The market breadth closed negative as LASACO led 16 Gainers and STANBIC topped the 22 Losers chart, showing a bearish movement.
Top gainers
- LASACO up +9.62% to close at N1.71
- LINKASSURE up +9.43% to close at N0.58
- CAVERTON up +9.09% to close at N1.92
- STERLNBANK up +8.11% to close at N1.60
- REGALINS up +6.67% to close at N0.32
Top losers
- STANBIC down -10.00% to close at N45.00
- CWG down -9.61% to close at N2.07
- UNILEVER down -8.21% to close at N12.30
- COURTVILLE down -8.00% to close at N0.23
- INTBREW down -7.02% to close at N5.30
Outlook
The Nigerian stock market continued the bearish run held yesterday as it posted losses at the end of the trading session today.
Market sentiments tended towards the bears as the NGX ASI closed with 16 Gainers and 22 losers.
Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Business News
Sterling Bank posts gains amid dip in GT Bank and Zenith
The NGX Banking Index saw another decline for the second time in the month of May.
The NGX Banking Index saw another decline for the second time in the month of May. The index points dropped to 345.00 depicting a loss of -1.69%. Technical analysis shows that the bears dominated the trading session from start to finish. The NGX Banking Index saw 4 gains opposing 5 losses with 1 stalemate.
Sterling Bank’s performance was outstanding again today with a profit of +8.11% pushing the price upwards from its previous close of N1.53 to N1.60. Technical analysis shows that bullish momentum was maintained throughout the trading session. Access bank also posted a profit of +3.36% pushing the price upwards to N7.70 from N7.45 from its previous day’s close.
Jaiz bank posted a profit of +1.67% pushing the price upward from N0.60 to N0.61. Ecobank was also saved from the claws of the bears as it held profits of +0.97% pushing the price to N5.20. Technical analysis says that the price went up to meet selling pressure plunging it downwards. However, the fall was not sufficient as Ecobank still closed in profit.
Guarantee Trust BANK saw its shares crashing down as it took a -3.65% loss plunging the price downwards from N30.10 at the previous day’s close to N29.00. Technical analysis shows that there was a steady sell-off as the bearish trend was maintained with minimal interruptions.
Zenith Bank was the 2nd biggest loser as it saw its share price crash down by -3.18% pushing price downwards from N22.00 to N21.30. Technical analysis shows that consolidation was maintained almost throughout the trading session before breaking to the selling pressure at the end of the trading session.
Wema Bank saw a dip of -1.64% pushing the price from N0.61 to N0.60. Union bank also posted similar losses of -1.02% to settle the price at N4.85 from N4.90. Fidelity bank was not left out of the loss as it plunged -0.44% settling price at N2.24.
UBA held a stalemate, settling its price N7.20.
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend bearish as 5 losses were held with 4 gains and 1 stalemate.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation amid growing uncertainties.
Dividends
Seplat pegs exchange rate for its final dividend payment at N410.24/$
The value of the naira is down by 6.34% when compared with the N385.78/$ rate the company fixed for its interim dividend last year.
Nigeria’s leading independent oil and gas company, Seplat Petroleum Development Company has announced that an exchange rate of N410.24/$ will be applicable in the determination of its proposed final dividend of $0.05.
The company made this known in an announcement published on the Nigerian Stock Exchange “NGX” website, stating that the rates will be applicable to any shareholder that qualifies for and has elected to receive the dividend payment in Naira or GBP.
Since Seplat is listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and London Stock Exchange, the exchange rates for the naira and the pound sterling amounts payable to shareholders were respectively determined with specific reference to the dollar.
Exchange rate
- 1 USD = 410.24 Naira
- 1 USD = 0.7197 GBP
What you should know
The CBN official exchange rate currently stands at N379/$. Checks at the time of drafting this report revealed that the Naira rate adopted by Seplat for the payment of its final dividend is the official rate for foreign exchange spot operations in the Investors and Exporters FX Window (NAFEX).
The recent exchange rate disclosed by the oil company speaks volume about the persistent fall in the value of the naira which is down by 6.34% when compared with the N385.78/$ rate the company fixed for the payment of its interim dividend six months ago.
What this means
The exchange rate proposed by the company seems fair as it holds a fairly robust premium of N31.24/$ when compared with the CBN rate of N379/$.
However, the Seplat rate is -15.41% or -₦74.76/$ low when compared with the parallel market rate of N485/$1.
