Bears sink claws deeper into the NGX ASI

The NGX Banking Index saw another decline for the second time in the month of May. The index points dropped to 345.00 depicting a loss of -1.69%. Technical analysis shows that the bears dominated the trading session from start to finish. The NGX Banking Index saw 4 gains opposing 5 losses with 1 stalemate.

Sterling Bank’s performance was outstanding again today with a profit of +8.11% pushing the price upwards from its previous close of N1.53 to N1.60. Technical analysis shows that bullish momentum was maintained throughout the trading session. Access bank also posted a profit of +3.36% pushing the price upwards to N7.70 from N7.45 from its previous day’s close.

Jaiz bank posted a profit of +1.67% pushing the price upward from N0.60 to N0.61. Ecobank was also saved from the claws of the bears as it held profits of +0.97% pushing the price to N5.20. Technical analysis says that the price went up to meet selling pressure plunging it downwards. However, the fall was not sufficient as Ecobank still closed in profit.

Guarantee Trust BANK saw its shares crashing down as it took a -3.65% loss plunging the price downwards from N30.10 at the previous day’s close to N29.00. Technical analysis shows that there was a steady sell-off as the bearish trend was maintained with minimal interruptions.

Zenith Bank was the 2nd biggest loser as it saw its share price crash down by -3.18% pushing price downwards from N22.00 to N21.30. Technical analysis shows that consolidation was maintained almost throughout the trading session before breaking to the selling pressure at the end of the trading session.

Wema Bank saw a dip of -1.64% pushing the price from N0.61 to N0.60. Union bank also posted similar losses of -1.02% to settle the price at N4.85 from N4.90. Fidelity bank was not left out of the loss as it plunged -0.44% settling price at N2.24.

UBA held a stalemate, settling its price N7.20.

Outlook