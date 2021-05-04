Billionaire Watch
The Saudi Royal Family is worth over $1.4 trillion, here are 5 amazing facts about them
The Saudi Royal Family is the richest royal family in the world by a large margin.
The Saudi Royal Family is the ruling family of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and they are worth over $1 trillion, making them the wealthiest royal family on earth.
The Saudi royal family’s 334-year history
The first Saudi state was established by the grand patriarch of the House of Saud in the year 1687. His name was Muhammad Ibn Saud and he was the ruler of Diriyah which is known as Saudi Arabia today. His kingdom flourished under the spiritual guidance of Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab the founder of a radical style of Islam known as Wahhabism today.
Muhammad Ibn Saud is the Grand patron of the House of Saud and ruler of the first Saudi State, although the family tree on the official website of the House of Saud begins from Abdulaziz ibn Saud, the first King of Saudi Arabia in the third Saudi State.
How big is the House of Saud?
The house of Saud consists of a whopping 15,000 members and these members collectively share the family fortune although only about 2,000 of them make up the ruling elites of the family.
Main source of income
The Government of Saudi Arabia owns a staggering 98.2% of the country’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco. The oil giant controls the vast amount of oil reserves found in the Arabian Peninsula and is currently valued at $2trn dollars making it the most valuable company in the world. It is the main source of income for the House of Saud.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince
The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the controversial and flamboyant royal whose image took a dent when he was accused of having a hand in the murder of prominent Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
The Crown Prince is the son of the current King, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Luxury
The members of the House of Saud Royal Family live a very luxurious lifestyle. Leading the pack is the Crown Prince who once splashed $500 million on a yacht , $300 million on a French chateau , and $450 million on a Leonardo da Vinci painting.
In an interview on his lavish spending habits on an American TV Show, he replied:
“As far as my private expenses, I’m a rich person and not a poor person. I’m not Gandhi or [Nelson] Mandela. I’m a member of the ruling family that existed for hundreds of years before the founding of Saudi Arabia.”
What you should know
- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a population of about 35 million people.
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are divorcing
The billionaire couple are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
Billionaire tech pioneer and founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates have announced they are divorcing.
The couple had been married for about 27 years and both manage the multibillion-dollar philanthropic organization, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
According to the statement released by the couple, they explained that they do not see each other growing together as a couple and as such decided to divorce.
See excerpts of the notice shared via the Twitter handles of Bill and Melinda Gates respectively.
After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.
– Melinda Gates and Bill Gates
Bill Gates, 65, and Melinda, 56 got married in 1993 after meeting 6 years earlier. Bill Gates became a billionaire at age 31 in 1987 and also met Melinda that same year. Bill Gates is valued at about $124 billion making him the 4th richest man in the world.
Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975 and launched the first windows operating software a decade later. Bill and Melinda officially established their foundation in 2000. Bill Gates resigned from his active day job at Microsoft in 2008 and stepped down as Chairman in 2014.
This is a developing story…
Meet King Maha of Thailand, the richest royal figure in the world
The Thai king, Maha Vajiralongkorn is several times wealthier than his British counterpart.
When it comes to monarchies and royal families, the British Royal Family is easily the most revered of them all. One might begin to think they are the wealthiest. Well… they are not!
They are not even in the top five list of wealthiest royal families.
In today’s article, we will look at a monarch who is several times wealthier than his British counterpart.
Meet King Maha Vajiralongkorn
The 63-year-old king of Thailand who took over his father’s throne is currently the wealthiest royal figure in the world. His late father King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed in 2016 and was the longest-serving monarch in the world.
After the coronation of the new King Maha Vajiralongkorn, a strange communique was published on the royal website. The entire portfolio of the Crown Property Bureau was to be transferred into the hands of the new king.
Before this announcement, The royal portfolio worth over 40 billion dollars was held by the king on behalf of the nation but now it was to be transferred to the new king. Subsequently, King Maha officially became the richest monarch in the world with a personal net worth and assets valued at $43bn according to the South China Morning Post.
King Maha’s major assets
The bulk of King Maha’s net worth comes from three major assets:
- A 23% stake in Siam Commercial Banks, one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand. The bank is valued at $1.7bn according to the Financial Times.
- A 33.6$ stake in Siam Cement Group which is the country’s largest industrial conglomerate.
- 16,000 acres of prime Thai land and over 40,000 rental leases with developers.
A call for change in Thailand
According to Financial Times, recent protests and critics have called for a serious review of the monarchy’s grip on the country and its finances. The protesters led mostly by students are of the opinion that public funds should not be made available for a king.
Thailand runs a system of government known as Constitutional Monarchy where the king is the Head of State.
King Maha’s lifestyle of luxury
King Maha spends most of his time in Germany and has a stunning fleet of 38 aeroplanes and helicopters. His second wife Queen Sineenat is a trained military pilot.
King Maha owns the largest faceted diamond, a 546.67-carat brown diamond.
What you should know about the Thai economy
Thailand is the eighth largest economy in Asia and the 22nd largest export economy in the world.
The GDP of Thailand is calculated as $505 billion, which results in a GDP per capita of $7,274.
King Maha is the richest royal figure in the world and he is closely followed by the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and the king of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
