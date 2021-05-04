We promised we would be back bigger and better, and now we are back, taking peer to peer finance to a whole new level on BZ.

For the first time ever we are introducing Lemonade.Finance cashback bounty. Yes, you heard that right.

So let’s break this down, as you all might know we recently added Lemonade.Finance as a payment method on the BZ p2p platform, which allows you to send money to Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, the UK and Europe. This basically means you can buy or sell crypto ( Btc, Doge, BCH, Dash, Eth and many more) across the countries listed above.

What’s in for you? (Cashback Bounty)

For seven days, users who use Lemonade Finance as a payment method on BZ to transact any amount will automatically qualify for a 30% cashback capped at $50 per transaction from Lemonade.Finance and BZ. This will only be redeemable once per day.

What does this mean?

If you transact any amount via Lemonade.Finance on BZ p2p platform, you will qualify for 30% cashback of the traded amount. The cashback cannot exceed $50.

If you trade $10 you qualify for $3 as cashback per day

If you trade $50 you qualify for $15 cashback per day.

If you trade $100 and above you will qualify for $15 Cashback per day.

Now let’s get to it, remember it only lasts for seven days. Be the early bird and catch the worm!

If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to us on Telegram or Twitter.