Content Partners
Lemonade Finance Cashback Bounty
If you transact any amount via Lemonade.Finance on BZ p2p platform, you will qualify for 30% cashback of the traded amount.
We promised we would be back bigger and better, and now we are back, taking peer to peer finance to a whole new level on BZ.
For the first time ever we are introducing Lemonade.Finance cashback bounty. Yes, you heard that right.
So let’s break this down, as you all might know we recently added Lemonade.Finance as a payment method on the BZ p2p platform, which allows you to send money to Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, the UK and Europe. This basically means you can buy or sell crypto ( Btc, Doge, BCH, Dash, Eth and many more) across the countries listed above.
What’s in for you? (Cashback Bounty)
For seven days, users who use Lemonade Finance as a payment method on BZ to transact any amount will automatically qualify for a 30% cashback capped at $50 per transaction from Lemonade.Finance and BZ. This will only be redeemable once per day.
What does this mean?
If you transact any amount via Lemonade.Finance on BZ p2p platform, you will qualify for 30% cashback of the traded amount. The cashback cannot exceed $50.
- If you trade $10 you qualify for $3 as cashback per day
- If you trade $50 you qualify for $15 cashback per day.
- If you trade $100 and above you will qualify for $15 Cashback per day.
Now let’s get to it, remember it only lasts for seven days. Be the early bird and catch the worm!
If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to us on Telegram or Twitter.
Content Partners
AXA Mansard observes World Malaria Day, launches Malaria Plan
By dialling USSD string *987#, people can conveniently enrol for affordable and robust health insurance plans from AXA Mansard.
In line with the company’s purpose to care for human progress, by protecting what matters to their health’, AXA Mansard Health Limited, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management has observed World Malaria Day, launched a Malaria plan.
World Malaria Day, which takes place on 25 April each year, is an internationally recognised day, highlighting the global efforts to control malaria and celebrating the gains that have been made. Since 2000, the world has made historic progress against malaria, saving millions of lives. However, half the world still lives at risk from this preventable, treatable disease, which costs a child’s life every two minutes.
In response to the urgent need of a ‘zero malaria world, AXA Mansard, a socially responsible organization, has designed an affordable product that provides the following covers: Malaria treatment, Outpatient Care, General and Specialist Consultation, Health tips on how to recover and more with as low as N450 only.
Speaking at the product launch, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, AXA Mansard Health, Dr Chidi Onyedika, stated that “One of the lessons 2020 left us with is that healthcare will always be the topmost priority to every individual, irrespective of the age, colour or gender. We must therefore constantly strive to create sustainable and innovative solutions to cater for people’s health care needs at every point in time. Therefore, we launched this plan as part of our contribution to controlling the effect of malaria in the country.”
By dialling USSD string *987#, people can conveniently enrol for affordable and robust health insurance plans from AXA Mansard, with access to over 1,000 hospitals nationwide for quality healthcare services.
He also stated that “the fight against malaria is not for individuals alone, we must all throw our weight to achieve a malaria-free world. At AXA Mansard, we care about people’s health and wellbeing, this is what drives us to constantly create and innovate new ways to better protect what matters to the customers we serve.”
AXA Mansard Health Limited is the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) arm of the AXA Mansard group of companies. The HMO is geared to promote her members’ wellbeing. The Company is today positioned to provide optimal and effective health risk management solutions and financial services to both individuals and corporate bodies.
Content Partners
CWG migrates Heritage Bank from Finacle 10.2.09 to 10.2.25 version
The CWG team has attained another milestone achievement by successfully migrating Heritage Bank Limited from Finacle 10.2.09 to 10.2.25.
The leading provider of technology solutions in Sub-Saharan African, CWG has successfully migrated Heritage Bank Limited from the Finacle 10.2.09 to 10.2.25, the newest release of the Finacle universal banking solution.
In a statement issued and signed by CWG’s Head of Project Management, Adejumoke Adenugba, CWG disclosed that the migration project started in December 2020, and within five months, the migration was successfully implemented on the 25th of April 2021.
“The CWG team has attained another milestone achievement by successfully migrating Heritage Bank Limited from Finacle 10.2.09 to 10.2.25. The project which was completed on time and within budget began in December 2020, lasted five months and we had a successful cutover on the 25th of April 2021,” it said.
The statement attributed the successful migration to the CWG’s team dedication and commitment, despite working remotely on the project and other multiple projects simultaneously. Specifically, Mr. Ireti Yusuf, Vice President, Services Delivery at CWG Plc was hailed for his unwavering support and guidance through the duration of the project implementation.
The Finacle 10.2.25 is an advanced universal banking solution to simplify core banking initiatives and processes. The latest version comes with improved user experience and role management module, which allows for upload of resources/role access.
Available information also indicates that the solution ensures the speedy launch of new products and services, helping banks generate a 55 percent return on core banking transformation.
It also helps banks of all sizes rapidly modernize their operations in a phased manner, while minimizing risk. Its enterprise-class components are built to enhance the efficiency of a bank’s operations, while improving customer experience across all channels.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.
- 2021 Q1 Results: C & I Leasing Plc records a 55% decline in profit to N77.7 million.
- 2021 Q1 Results: eTranzact International Plc profit surges by 113% YoY.
- CHI Plc post profit after tax of N291.45 million in Q1 2021.