ICT: FG to reconvene Technology and Creativity Advisory Council – VP
The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osibanjo stated that the FG is re-convening the Technology and Creativity Advisory Council, to advise the government on policies in the sector.
The Vice President, represented by Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), disclosed this at Google’s “The African Start-up Ecosystem Opportunity’’ on Thursday, where he outlined steps the FG has taken to improve the tech ecosystem in Nigeria.
What the Vice President said
“As part of our Ease of Doing Business Reforms, we instituted the Visa on Arrival Policy which allows any person outside ECOWAS to get a visa on arrival in Nigeria.
This policy means that all African startups and entrepreneurs seeking to expand their business into Nigeria will have a more straightforward process.
We are also re-convening the Technology and Creativity Advisory Council, made up of public and private sector stakeholders, to advise government on policies and programmes to support the ecosystem,’’ he said.
The VP also added that there were plans to set up a $500 million Innovation Fund financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), which will provide infrastructure support, finance, skills development and technical assistance to the sector.
“The 4th industrial revolution is shaping and creating economic activities. It is proving to be the catalyst for future economic activities that will bridge the divide between the rich and developing countries….It will remove physical borders and barriers while maximising the utilisation of digital technologies as a source of inspiration across economic sectors,” he said.
What you should know
- Nigeria’s information and communication sector grew by 13.8% in full-year 2020 compared to 11.08% recorded in 2019 and 9.65% in 2018, making it the best performing economic sector in Nigeria.
- The sector contributed 15.06% to aggregate real GDP in Q4 2020, higher than the same quarter of 2019, in which it represented 13.12% and higher than the preceding quarter, in which it represented 13.47%.
Passports: Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue passports to Nigerians
The House of Representatives has ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service to resume issuing passports to Nigerians who are eligible within 72 hours.
The House disclosed this at its Plenary session on Thursday following a motion by Rep. Ugonna Ozurigbo on Wednesday, as the House complained that Nigerians who have paid for passports are yet to be issued a booklet.
What Rep. Ugonna Ozurigbo said
“I am aware of the persistent scarcity of the passport booklets at most Nigeria Immigration Service offices and some of the nation’s foreign embassies.
I am concerned that most Nigerians who have applied for passports and fulfilled all the requirements are constrained to wait endlessly for the booklet, which ordinarily takes less than 48 hours to be issued.
This situation is causing untold hardship on Nigerians with an urgent need to travel out of the country,” he said.
Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, ordered the Committees on Interior and Foreign Affairs to ensure compliance as the House of Reps ordered the Federal Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service to review its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc and IRIS Smart Technologies Ltd in a bid to ensure Nigerians get their passports in 24 hours after applying.
What you should know
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed last week that all backlogs of undelivered passport requests would be fixed before May 31st, and announced the launch of a new passport application system, which would be aided by fast track services nationwide.
Unemployment data: World Bank did not dispute our data – NBS
The NBS disclosed that the World Bank did not dispute its employment statistics data collection as claimed by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed that the World Bank did not dispute its employment statistics data collection as claimed by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.
The NBS disclosed this in a social media statement on Friday morning in a response to the statement by the Ministry of Labour.
What the NBS is saying about Ngige’s claims
“The World Bank has denied making any such statement and rather together with the economic advisory committee affirmed its confidence, commendation, support and close working relationship with the NBS
The World Bank can be contacted if in doubt,” the NBS statement added.
In case you missed it
The Minister of Labour on Thursday said the Ministry urged the World Bank to look at Nigeria’s modalities for employment statistics data collection.
“There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow. The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform with the global standard, especially the ILO format of arriving at such Employment Index,” Ngige, the Minister of Labour said.
What you should know
Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the end of 2020 rose to 33.3% from 27.1% recorded as of Q2 2020, indicating that about 23,187,389 (23.2 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- JAIZ Bank grows profit by 50% to N832.3 million in Q1 2021.
- FBN Holdings Profit decline by 39% to N15.6 billion in Q1 2021
- FCMB Plc profit decline by 24% to N3.57billion in Q1 2021.
- Union Bank posts profit after tax of N6.21 billion in Q1 2021.
- Access Bank profit grows by 28% to N52.5 billion in Q1 2021.