How to curb Ponzi schemes in Nigeria – TGIC Founder
The economic situation and the high incidence of these fraudulent schemes show an urgent need for financial education.
The activities of Ponzi schemes operators have been on the increase in Nigeria, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation. Several young people have fallen victim to these scams.
To curb this menace, commercial banks and other financial institutions have been tasked to support investment clubs. Tomie Balogun, Founder, The Green Investment Club (TGIC) is one of the investment experts who has called for more support to curb Ponzi schemes in the country.
She disclosed this at TGIC’s event tagged “The money movements of the young Nigerian of today.” According to her, the economic fallout from events such as the global market crash, economic recession and COVID-19 pandemic has pushed young Nigerians into the Ponzi camp.
She said, “The economic situation and the high incidence of these fraudulent schemes show an urgent need for financial education. TGIC is working to bridge the financial literacy gap among young people in Nigeria through its products and services. The club, from 35 members at its inception to over 1,700 members in three years, is targeting 10,000 members over the next five years.
“Our five-year vision is to help at least 10,000 people acquire financial education and provide them with investment advisory services. We expect this to increase savings deposits at financial institutions. The deposits will be mobilized to invest in small businesses in the economy. When these companies are supported, they will provide jobs for more people and reduce unemployment figures by at least 20%.”
She disclosed that the club found direct investment opportunities in the capital market, agribusiness, consumer lending, logistics, FinTech and real estate development sectors in Nigeria, United Kingdom and the United States.
Oladunni Olawuyi, Chief Operating Officer, Apel Asset Limited explained that investment platforms need the support of financial institutions to boost investment education.
She said, “The investment clubs help to clean up the economy of Ponzi schemes, promote financial education and diversification of investments in different economies.”
Unify exchange rate to cut production cost
Balogun tasked the Federal Government to unify the country’s exchange rate to reduce production costs. To her, multiple exchange rates lead to arbitrary fees, production costs, and higher prices for goods and services.
“The government should help SMEs and the manufacturing sector to increase their production in order to boost gross domestic product. The COVID-19 pandemic, despite the challenges, came with many investment opportunities for savvy investors,” she added.
Nigerian stocks you can buy today and still qualify to earn dividends
The conditions given by a number of companies on NGX provide new investors with the opportunities to benefit from their dividends.
Listed entities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange “NGX” have taken active steps to make their shareholders happy and this is evident in the juicy dividends which these companies have announced so far in 2021 from the profit which they made through their operations in 2020.
Since the companies will be paying shareholders from the profit which they made last year, one would think those qualified to earn these dividends are investors who bought some ownership stakes in the company last year or those that bought the shares of the company early in 2021.
Interestingly, this is not so as the conditions given by a number of these companies provide new investors with the opportunities to benefit from these dividends.
These conditions are flexible enough to permit anyone who buys stakes in these companies today the 27th of April, to receive dividends payment as stated in the companies’ initial dividend disclosure.
Conditions for qualifying shareholders
To qualify for this payment there are some key important rules to abide by as a qualifying shareholder.
- Shares of the listed company must be bought at least 3 working days before the dividend qualification date.
- Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
Nestle Nigeria Plc (NESTLE)
The company in its guidelines revealed that only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on May 21 2021, will be paid a final dividend of N35.50 per share.
Hence, to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of this company not later than three working days before the 21st of May 2021.
The dividend yield of the company’s shares is put at 2.50%, as Nestle shares are valued at N1,450 per share at the open of market this morning.
By June 23, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.
Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO)
Lafarge recently announced that a final dividend of N1.00 per share will be paid to shareholders of the company whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 30th April 2021.
This means to qualify for the dividend payment, shares of the cement manufacturer must be purchased today, the 27th of April.
With the shares of Lafarge Africa Plc valued at N22.3 price on the exchange this morning, the company’s dividend yield is put at 4.48%.
The proposed dividend, if approved at the company’s Annual General Meeting will be paid on Tuesday, 25th May 2021 to the qualified shareholders.
MTN Nigeria Communication Plc
MTN has also set-out clear instructions in an announcement for investors to qualify to receive the proposed dividend payment of N5.9.
In line with the disclosure only shareholders of the company whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 4th of May 2021 will qualify to receive the dividend.
The dividend yield of the company’s shares is put at 3.58%, going with MTN’s market open price of N165 per share.
On May 26, 2021 the dividends declared by MTN will be paid to shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members as at May 4, 2021.
BUA Cement Plc (BUACEMENT)
The cement company in a recent disclosure informed the investing public that a dividend of N2.067 kobo has been proposed by the company’s board.
BUA Cement added that the dividend will be paid on July 23, 2021, to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on July 9, 2021.
This means that to qualify for this dividend, the shares of the company must be purchased not later than three working days before the dividend qualification date.
With the N72.7 price of BUA Cement shares as of today’s open, the dividend yield of the company is put at 2.84%.
UAC of Nigeria Plc
The company in its guidelines revealed that only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on June 14 2021, will be paid an ordinary dividend of 65 kobo per ordinary share; and a special dividend of 55 kobo per ordinary share, bringing the total dividend payout to N1.20 per share.
Hence, to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of this company not later than three working days before the 14th of June 2021.
The dividend yield of the company’s shares is put at 10.95%, as its shares are valued at N10.95 per share at the open of market this morning.
By July 1, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.
What you should know
- It is standard practice that companies with strong financial performance pay shareholders dividends from profits, this practice allows shareholders to reap economic gains from the companies in which they own shares.
- On the dividend qualification date, the shares of these companies will be marked down on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, to reflect the total amount of dividend per share that shareholders will receive.
- After the approval of the dividends at their Annual General Meetings, companies maintain the culture of paying shareholders their dividends on the next business day after the AGM.
What SMEs must do to build a resilient brand in Nigeria
SMEs and businesses that want to survive must think beyond growth to remain in business and the only way to that is to build a resilient business.
Olatunde Olajide is an Associate Partner at Verraki Africa, a tech firm that provides business solutions to drive inclusive high-quality growth for the nation’s Small and Medium Enterprises, big firms, and governments.
In this interview with Nairametrics, Olajide urges SMEs and other enterprises to improve their technology resilience and build resilient organisations. Excerpts:
What is the biggest technology gap you have seen in the response of businesses to the pandemic?
I will like to answer this question from the perspective of how some industries have reacted. I think it was clear that several industries were more ahead of the curve than others in terms of digital readiness. For example, we know that the banking sector already put in play digital offerings on digital channels, ahead of the pandemic, and so it was easy for them to easily upgrade some of the services and just maintain that during the pandemic.
We also know that the telecommunications industry was also digitally ahead, with digital channels and offerings.
What sectors were taken unawares?
Unfortunately, it wasn’t the same experience for other industries, e.g education. There was a World Bank survey last year that tried to understand the impact of the pandemic on education, and the results revealed that only one-third of the sample survey of primary and secondary school students were able to engage in any form of virtual education during the lockdown.
The ability to participate in a virtual class was dependent on several factors. First, is the hurdle of cost, which may be less of an issue for pupils in private schools, but a significant challenge for the bulk of students who are in public schools. During the lockdown, the government eventually came up with several initiatives, e.g., for students to listen to the radio and television. But at the beginning, it was not too easy and it took some weeks of catching up for that sector to even make any headway regarding their readiness.
The health sector also experienced some delays. During the lockdown, it was almost impossible to have consultations done, till after they were able to use the channels that we typically use for communication to start consultations.
Can these gaps be bridged?
These gaps are still very much with us but to a large extent, we can say that they are gradually being bridged.
What other technological challenges have your observed?
Security is a clear area of challenge. Working from home entails that employees sign in and work from different locations with the resultant challenges of unsecured Wi-Fi and likely security breaches.
How would you describe the last decade in terms of the Tech space?
Over the last decade, the world has seen several disasters. We saw the tsunami that happened in Japan about 10 years ago and the level of destruction on live television. We also saw how Ebola ravaged Africa between 2014 and 2016 and disrupted education at the time, for about three months. We also had Occupy Nigeria in 2012, the #EndSars protests in 2020, and the biggest pandemic we have experienced, COVID-19.
So, we have had a decade of disruptions, disasters, and unplanned incidents and I think it is obvious that the world will continue to see these disruptions in several ways. No one thought of COVID-19 and the incredible extent to which it would disrupt life as we knew it.
One of the focus of your firm is resilience. Why is the message of resilience pertinent at this point?
SMEs and businesses that want to survive must think beyond growth to remain in business, and the only way to that is to build a resilient business. Let me quickly illustrate with the analogy of a camel. A camel is an animal typically found in the desert, but it has evolved as an animal that survives in extremely hot and cold weather, interestingly. And that’s how businesses need to be built and modelled for the long run.
Are you saying enterprises should not aim at becoming unicorns in a short time?
While it is good to grow very quickly, and become a unicorn in a short time, it is increasingly more important – given the trends we are seeing – to build a resilient business.
More organizations must think, “How am I going to survive whatever is going to come next? What is coming after COVID-19 and how do I survive it? How would I maintain my business? How do I diversify my focus and make sure that my products are accessible across different geographies?
How do I build a diversified strong team where I can attract and get the best talents regardless of wherever they are, to do the work we need them to do? How do I embed the message of resilience into the business model?”
These are questions every business and entrepreneur must begin to ask and answer. That’s why this message is very important; organizations need to start thinking along these lines to embed resilience into every fabric of the organization to be able to survive existential threats.
So, going further, resilience then means sustainability, safety, adaptation, flexibility, and long-term thinking. Several enterprises and governments are beginning to prepare resiliently, e.g., the Lagos State Government has a Resilience Office.
How is technology resilience different from disaster recovery?
Disaster recovery is essentially what it is. There is a disaster, so how do I recover from it? Resilience is different in the sense that you think through the systems to withstand the disaster and continue your business and operations without shutting down.
Resilience is the ability of the systems you have put in place to withstand operational stress, cyber attacks, and any kind of change that may come in. As Niyi Yusuf mentioned recently, the level of technology resilience of an organization is more or less equivalent to the resilience of the business. And this more so in this period where businesses are pivoting to digital.
The unrelenting nature of cyber attacks is also important. Statistics show that every day, hackers are devising new ways to infiltrate security systems. Cyber attacks come in different shapes, forms, sizes, etc.
As you are investing in technology to improve the security of your environment, hackers are also investing in developing different ways to penetrate the security of your enterprise.
Business leaders must think of building technology infrastructure that is resilient, flexible, easily adaptable, and can enable the business to make changes as quickly as possible.
Another reason is because of digitalization. When the 2008 financial crisis came, there were significant regulatory changes and now we have seen regulatory changes as well with the likes of fintech and all that. With increasing digitization, a lot of organizations are leveraging fintech, fintech products, building their digital products, and all that.
Customers’ expectations are also dynamic. Today, most people have smartphones and can do transactions with them. Organizations should be able to provide services regardless of the device their customers use.
What should MSMEs/ corporates/ do to build technology resilience?
To build technology resilience, the first thing is to evolve your business model to become flexible and resilient. I think SMEs have that advantage of learning over businesses that may be struggling to adapt.
But they are several angles from which we can look at this. First thing is that resilience begins with the people, so you need to make sure you get the right people and build the right capability in the team to be able to manage the resilient infrastructure that you are going to put in place.
When we talk about capability, we are talking about skills, know-how, incremental hiring, contracting, etc. Every organization also deals with vendors and these vendors contribute to your delivery of services, both internally and externally.
So, corporate and SMEs should focus on vendor management. Also, it is important to think about the culture of resilience and making resilience a part of the DNA by integrating it into the people in the organizations, the systems, the processes, the goals, objectives; essentially working resilience into everything about the business.
Organizations should also improve their processes. At the beginning of the pandemic, some organisations had digital solutions. Unfortunately, the solutions were designed in such a way that, you couldn’t use them outside the office.
They had to re-architect the solutions to enable their workers to use the infrastructure outside the office, which took some time. Corporates and MSMEs need to have flexibility in mind when designing their processes to be able to ensure that these changes do not impact their businesses.
How does Verraki support its clients on their digital resilience journey?
As advisors, we have to be ahead of the curve in terms of technology capabilities. At the beginning of the pandemic, two of our clients approached us to help them on their digital resilience journey. One was upgrading a digital product and needed help on quality assurance to ensure that the project was delivered. We also had another client that realized the need to digitize during the pandemic and started that process.
We supported the client with conducting quality assurance by conducting reviews of their DevOps application development and delivery processes on Azure Cloud, as well as Azure Stack infrastructure setup, and provided recommendations on the whole end-to-end Azure application development process.
We also provide thought leadership and practical experience/scenarios that resonate with our clients. Because of these, they see us as a trusted partner for solutions designed to improve business and digital resilience.
