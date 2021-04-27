Cryptocurrency
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange set to launch an NFT marketplace
The marketplace is aimed at creators and traders of collectables in visual arts, music, games, sports, and more.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has revealed plans to launch its own non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace where users can create, buy and sell digital collector’s items
What are NFTs?
NFT stands for non-fungible token, it is a “one-of-a-kind” asset in the digital world that can be bought and sold like any other piece of property, but they have no tangible form of their own. The digital tokens can be thought of as certificates of ownership for virtual or physical assets. The digital items include images, music, videos, tweets, works of journalism, real estate – traded on the internet between creators and collectors.
According to NonFungible.com, a website that tracks data on NFTs, the total sales of these tokens soared to more than $2 billion in the first quarter. This figure doesn’t account for the record-breaking $69 million NFT sold by digital artist Mike Winkelmann (AKA Beeple) at Christie’s in March.
In Nigeria, Jacon Osinachi, an NFT seller sold his digital arts Osinachi’s Mirror Mirror and Am I Pretty on SuperRare for 9 ETH and 13.2 ETH respectively – $16,227 and $23,633 when the bids ended.
According to Binance, the platform would operate two markets: Premium events for select works and high-end exhibitions and a standard trading market that anyone can use to mint new tokens.
The premium segment would take a 10% cut from the proceeds of major auctions, with 90% going to artists. The day-to-day trading market will charge a 1% “processing fee,” while creators “will continuously receive 1% royalty.
Binance’s NFT feature is set to debut in June.
What they are saying
Helen Hai, head of Binance’s NFT project said “Our aim is to provide the largest NFT trading platform in the world with the best minting, buying, and exchanging experience, by leveraging the fastest and cheapest solutions powered by Binance blockchain infrastructure and community.”
Cryptocurrency
Investors earn billions of dollars in Crypto market as JP Morgan, Elon Musk affirm Bitcoin sentiment
Elon Musk took to Twitter to dispel rumours that he had sold his personal Bitcoin holdings.
Leading crypto assets were all fired up, as good macros pushed almost all the top crypto assets in recording impressive gains amid the rebounding dollar at Tuesday’s trading session.
The global crypto market value at the time of writing was trading $2 trillion, posting a 4.38% increase over the last day.
Elon Musk, one of the richest and most powerful businessmen in the world took to Twitter to dispel rumours that he had sold his personal Bitcoin holdings despite his company, Tesla realizing record profits from its recent Bitcoin sale.
Investors were initially jittery on reports that Tesla, the world’s most valuable car company sold some of its Bitcoin holdings in Q1 for $272 million, trimming the company’s Bitcoin holding by 10%.
No, you do not. I have not sold any of my Bitcoin. Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021
JP Morgan Chase, the world’s most valuable bank also announced recently that it was offering an actively managed Bitcoin fund to its wealthy clients, further lending credence to Bitcoin’s treasury fundamentals. The flagship crypto was priced at about $53,344, up 12% for the day, while the utility crypto, Ethereum traded at $2,478.32 with a gain of about 12.00%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $990 billion or 50.64% of the total cryptocurrency market value, while Ethereum’s market cap totalled $283 billion or 14.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
In the face of last Sunday’s price actions that exposed many retail traders and investors to record losses, billions of dollars in value were virtually up in smoke, but recent price actions suggest that large institutional investors buy-in has reasonably stabilized crypto assets following the market crash.
XRP traded at $1.28316, up 30% for the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since April 10. The surge pushed Ripple’s crypto to about $58 billion or 2.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was trading around $83 billion.
Billionaire Watch
What Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Mark Zuckerberg think about investing in crypto
A recent drop in cryptocurrency prices jolted its believers into the reality of investing in an unregulated and volatile market.
Cryptocurrency is, without doubt, the rave of the moment and every money savvy individual out there is hopping into the crypto train. The digital currency has dominated the headlines for many years now and a lot has been said by analysts and smart investors.
Today we want to look at what top business leaders and billionaires have said about investing in cryptocurrency. For this, we will look at the opinions of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet. These men represent the 4th, 5th, and 7th richest men in the world respectively.
What Bill Gates thinks about investing in cryptocurrency
Bill gates is the CEO of Microsoft and was once the richest man in the world. He is currently the 4th richest man in the world and he is surprisingly not a big fan of cryptocurrency.
According to CNN in a recent live chat interview on Clubhouse, he revealed that he does not own any Bitcoin and won’t be investing in it. He said he preferred to invest in companies “that make products,” citing malaria and measles vaccines as examples.
He also advised people not to emulate the likes of Elon Musk who is a multi-billionaire when it comes to investing in crypto as he has lots of money and can afford to lose some. He revealed this in a Bloomberg interview.
What Mark Zukerberg thinks about investing in cryptocurrency
Mark Zuckerberg is the founder of the biggest social media platform in the world. He is the 5th richest man in the world and so far, he has made positive remarks on cryptocurrency. Facebook initially tried to launch its own cryptocurrency called Libra. Not much has been heard from the company with regards to that. The latest news is a rebranding attempt on Libra which is now known as Diem.
Mark Zuckerberg in 2018, stated that the technology powering Bitcoin could be used to make Facebook better.
What Warren Buffet thinks about investing in cryptocurrency
What does the Oracle of Omaha think about cryptocurrency? Warren Buffet is, without doubt, the world’s most sophisticated investor. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has etched his name in the sands of time as an avid reader of market trends and has made a fortune by making smart trading bets.
Warren Buffet in a CNBC interview made his opinion clear on cryptocurrency. He said it has no real value and can’t reproduce. The crypto investor buys the crypto and hopes someone will buy it in the future at a higher value. He stressed that cryptocurrency has zero value.
On whether he owns cryptocurrency, he replied that he doesn’t own one and will never own one.
Warren Buffet’s position on cryptocurrency is very clear here. Not buying, not investing!
What you should know about recent trends in the cryptoverse
A recent drop in cryptocurrency prices jolted its believers into the reality of investing in an unregulated and volatile market. Warren Buffet seems to have the best explanation for this when he stressed that cryptocurrency has no real value.
Analyst speaking on a Saturday Twitter space meeting hosted by Nairametrics Founder also stressed the volatile nature of cryptocurrency and how it has defied analysts’ predictions repeatedly.
