Alpha
Hotflex
Ho
UBA
Patricia
Access bank
Markets

Nigeran stock market upsurges as CONOIL and IKEJAHOTEL dip

The Nigerian Stock Exchange market posted gains at the end of the trading session today, making it the fifth day of a bullish run.

CONOIL consolidates success despite industry worries

The Nigerian Stock Exchange market posted gains at the end of the trading session today, making it the fifth day of a bullish run. The All-Share Index increased by +0.04% to close at 39,318.52 from 39,301.82 index points.

The market value of the Nigerian Stock Exchange currently stands at NGN 20.57 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at – 2.36%.

The market closed in profit as TRANSCORP led 25 Gainers, and CONOIL topped the 17 Losers chart with a strong bullish movement by the NSE ASI.

NSE ASI Top gainers

1. TRANSCORP up +10.00% to close at N0.88

2. LINKASSURE up +10.00% to close at N0.88

3. CORNERST up +9.62% to close at N0.57

4. FIDSON up +9.09% to close at N4.80

5. UNITYBNK up +8.47% to close at N0.64

NSE ASI Top losers

1. CONOIL down -9.33% to close at N17.00

2. IKEJAHOTEL down -9.09% to close at N1.00

3. SOVRENINS down -8.00% to close at N0.23

4. NAHCO down -6.67% to close at N2.10

5. JAIZBANK down -4.76% to close at N0.60

NSE ASI Outlook

The NSE ASI saw a bullish move supporting last week’s bull run. The start of the week saw slight gains as speculators anticipate a pullback soon. Regardless, the following stocks are on our watchlist: PZ, Guaranty, OANDO, STANBIC, HONYFLOUR, GUINNESS and Flourmills.

Nairametrics advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.

Ubah,Jeremiah ifeanyi is a PhD candidate of Economics in Covenant university. He has held positions as the financial manager in Opera and is also a research ambassador in M&S research Hub. Ifeanyi is currently the financial market analyst for Nairametrics. Follow Ifeanyi on Twitter @ubahjc

NB Plc gains as profit-taking in Dangote Sugar, PZ weigh on consumer goods stocks

Profit-taking activities in the shares of Dangote Sugar, PZ Cussons, and Honeywell Flour mills pressured NGX CGI downward.

April 26, 2021

By

dividend, Nigerian Breweries reports reduced profits for first three quarters of 2019 , Analysis: Nigeria Breweries, the glory days are gone, Nigerian Breweries to raise additional N20 billion from its N100 billion CP programme

Shares of consumer goods companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) traded slightly lower today owing to profit-taking activities in the shares of Dangote Sugar, PZ Cussons, and Honeywell Flour mills.

The index failed to break even despite the gains in the shares of Nigerian breweries which added a total of about N6.4 billion market value to the total market capitalization of the NGX today.

Investors react to Nigerian Breweries 38.59% year-on-year growth in profit

Recall that Nigerian Breweries recently declared a 38.59% year-on-year growth in profit to N7.66 billion for the first quarter of 2021, up from the N5.53 billion profit it reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Investors were quick to react to the release of Nigerian Breweries’ Q1 2021 earnings report on Friday 23rd of April, and they sustained buying interest in the shares of the company today following the 2.2% gains in the brewer’s shares on Friday.

The attendant effect of the sustained interest spiralled into a 1.96% increase in the share price of NB, with the shares of the brewery company increasing from N51.20 to N52.00.

Gains in Nigerian Breweries failed to push above losses in PZ, Honeywell, and Dangote Sugar

Despite these gains, The NGX consumer goods index declined marginally by 0.01% or -0.05 index points to close slightly lower at 558.40 index points, driven largely by the drop in the market value of PZ Cussons, Honeywell, and Dangote Sugar on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

At the close of trade today, shares of PZ Cussons halted a four-day gaining streak, as shares of the consumer goods company lost 5 kobo to close lower today at N5.4 per share.

Shares of Honeywell Flour Mills and Dangote Sugar traded at N1.35 and N17.4 per share, lower than their respective open prices of N1.4 and N17.9 per share respectively.

The decline in their shares can be pegged on the profit-taking activities driven by the actions of bargain hunters and value investors who felt their target prices have been met.

These moves saw Honeywell shares decline by -3.57%, while the shares of Dangote Sugar declined by -2.79%.

What you should know

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-share Index and market capitalization today appreciated by 0.04% to close higher at 39,318.52 and N20.577 trillion respectively, as companies start to release their first-quarter results.

Markets

Jaiz Bank and Wema Bank lead the plunge as NSE Banking Index falls

The NSE Banking Index made a bearish turn at the end of the trading session today with 4 profits opposing 5 losses and 1 stalemate.

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 26, 2021

By

The NSE Banking Index made a bearish turn at the end of the trading session today with 4 profits opposing 5 losses and 1 stalemate. The index recorded a loss of -0.07% pushing it down to 359.32 from 359.57 index points.

Ecobank topped the gainers list again with a profit of +0.96% putting its price at N5.10. Technical analysis shows the bullish trend saw strong consolidation but finished in profit at the end of today’s trading session. Fidelity also posted gains of +0.90% settling its price at N2.25 from N2.23.

Access Bank recovered from the previous decline of -0.66% and posted a profit of +0.67% settling its price at N7.55 from N7.50. Guarantee Trust Bank also saw a profit of +0.32% pushing its price to N31.25 from N31.20.

Jaiz Bank topped the losers in the NSE Banking Index and came 5th in the NSE ASI top losers with a loss of -4.76% pushing its price downwards from N0.63 to N0.61 at the end of the trading session today. Wema Bank came second place with the bears posting a loss of -3.39 % pushing its price downwards from N0.59 to N0.58.

Union Bank posted a significant loss of -2.00% settling its price at N4.85. Sterling Bank also saw a loss of -0.62% pushing its price from N1.61 to N1.48.

Zenith Bank was not saved from the claws of the bears with a dip of -0.45% pushing its price from N22.30 to N22.20. UBA held a stalemate holding its price at N7.50.

Outlook

  • Market sentiments trended bearish as 5 banks post losses that opposed the 4 gains in the NSE Banking Index.
  • Nairametrics advices cautious participation amid growing uncertainties.

