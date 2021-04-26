Business News
NB Plc gains as profit-taking in Dangote Sugar, PZ weigh on consumer goods stocks
Profit-taking activities in the shares of Dangote Sugar, PZ Cussons, and Honeywell Flour mills pressured NGX CGI downward.
Shares of consumer goods companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) traded slightly lower today owing to profit-taking activities in the shares of Dangote Sugar, PZ Cussons, and Honeywell Flour mills.
The index failed to break even despite the gains in the shares of Nigerian breweries which added a total of about N6.4 billion market value to the total market capitalization of the NGX today.
Investors react to Nigerian Breweries 38.59% year-on-year growth in profit
Recall that Nigerian Breweries recently declared a 38.59% year-on-year growth in profit to N7.66 billion for the first quarter of 2021, up from the N5.53 billion profit it reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020.
Investors were quick to react to the release of Nigerian Breweries’ Q1 2021 earnings report on Friday 23rd of April, and they sustained buying interest in the shares of the company today following the 2.2% gains in the brewer’s shares on Friday.
The attendant effect of the sustained interest spiralled into a 1.96% increase in the share price of NB, with the shares of the brewery company increasing from N51.20 to N52.00.
Gains in Nigerian Breweries failed to push above losses in PZ, Honeywell, and Dangote Sugar
Despite these gains, The NGX consumer goods index declined marginally by 0.01% or -0.05 index points to close slightly lower at 558.40 index points, driven largely by the drop in the market value of PZ Cussons, Honeywell, and Dangote Sugar on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
At the close of trade today, shares of PZ Cussons halted a four-day gaining streak, as shares of the consumer goods company lost 5 kobo to close lower today at N5.4 per share.
Shares of Honeywell Flour Mills and Dangote Sugar traded at N1.35 and N17.4 per share, lower than their respective open prices of N1.4 and N17.9 per share respectively.
The decline in their shares can be pegged on the profit-taking activities driven by the actions of bargain hunters and value investors who felt their target prices have been met.
These moves saw Honeywell shares decline by -3.57%, while the shares of Dangote Sugar declined by -2.79%.
What you should know
The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-share Index and market capitalization today appreciated by 0.04% to close higher at 39,318.52 and N20.577 trillion respectively, as companies start to release their first-quarter results.
Thiery Henry, Patric Viera and Dennis Bergkamp join Spotify founder in his quest to buy Arsenal FC
Arsenal old boys Patrick Viera, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are strongly supporting Ek’s bid to buy the club from Stanley Kroenke.
Early last week we reported that a Swedish billionaire who is also the founder of popular music streaming app Spotify has declared his interest to buy Arsenal from its current owner.
Today it has been confirmed that Arsenal old boys Patrick Viera, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are strongly supporting his bid to buy the club from Stanley Kroenke.
As we have earlier reported, the relationship between Arsenal fans and the club’s owner has always been a strained one. His recent attempt to join the European Super League added salt to injury and increased the calls for him to step down and sell the club.
Thierry Henry Speaks on Arsenal’s management
Thierry Henry, Arsenal cult hero has weighed in on the trending issue at his darling football club. Speaking to a British tabloid, the Telegraph he voiced his concerns about how the club has been run by Stanley Kroenke.
“I do not recognize my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me,” Henry told the Telegraph.
They have been running the club like a company, not a football club, and they showed their hand. Maybe it’s a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. But whatever it was, they got it wrong. Badly wrong.
I was genuinely shocked like most people and couldn’t believe what was unfolding. I have never talked before, but what happened recently made me realize fans, this is your club. It is your club and I’m an Arsenal fan too.
I’m proud of what the fans achieved. Not just Arsenal fans, all the fans. The result was a victory for football.”
What you should know about Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek
Daniel Ek is worth $4.7bn and he has not disclosed his initial bidding price for Arsenal.
Ministry of Finance assesses its 40 Deliverables Mandate
The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning hosted a meeting of the 40 Deliverables Mandate goals of the ministry related to the economy.
The Federal government through the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning hosted a meeting of the 40 Deliverables Mandate goals of the ministry related to the economy.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Finance Ministry on Monday morning.
The Meeting also acts as a retreat for other MDA heads under the supervision of the Ministry to receive Key Performance Indicators and targets to ensure the actualisation of the 40 Deliverables.
The Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed noted that the 2019 Presidential retreat was a catalyst for the implementation of a programme to target strategic planning for the Next Level Agenda of the Administration.
READ: FG moves to recover N5.2 trillion debt owed by firms, individuals
The Hon. Minister of @FinMinNigeria, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed @ZShamsuna is currently hosting a meeting on
‘The 40 Deliverables Mandate of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning’
at Finance HQ in Abuja. #FinMinNigeria pic.twitter.com/ecEmjwiL2C
— Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (@FinMinNigeria) April 26, 2021
