Ministry of Finance assesses its 40 Deliverables Mandate
The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning hosted a meeting of the 40 Deliverables Mandate goals of the ministry related to the economy.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Finance Ministry on Monday morning.
The Meeting also acts as a retreat for other MDA heads under the supervision of the Ministry to receive Key Performance Indicators and targets to ensure the actualisation of the 40 Deliverables.
The Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed noted that the 2019 Presidential retreat was a catalyst for the implementation of a programme to target strategic planning for the Next Level Agenda of the Administration.
Recall Nairametrics reported last week that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, called on governments on all levels in Nigeria to control spending amid decreasing revenues and urged for prudent government spending. The Minister also denied claims that the Federal Government printed N60 billion as top-up for March FAAC numbers.
National Arts Theatre: Rehabilitation and redevelopment of the complex kicks off
Rehabilitation of the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, a $50 million investment financed by the Bankers Committee in a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Federal Government, has taken off.
This is coming over 2 months after the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, led other members of the Bankers Committee, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Government for the handover of the facility.
This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on his official Twitter handle on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Ogunlesi noted that apart from the rehabilitation, the National Arts Theatre will be redeveloped into a creative hub for film, fashion, music and information technology.
Tolu Ogunlesi in his tweet post said, ‘’Revamp of Nigeria’s National Theatre in Lagos has kicked off, a $50 million investment financed by the Bankers Committee in a PPP with the Nigerian Government. Apart from the rehabilitation, the sprawling ground will be redeveloped into a creative hub for film, fashion, music and IT.’’
The Iganmu station for the blue rail line which is being constructed by the Lagos State Government is ready. The completion of this blue rail line project will be a huge boost and complement the National Arts Theatre, as it will create an easy movement around the massive creative hub.
It can be recalled that around July 2020, the Federal Government announced the official handover of the National Arts Theatre Complex to the CBN and the banks under the aegis of the Bankers’ Committee, in order to commence the renovation and reconstruction of the facility.
On February 15, 2021, the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, led other members of the Bankers’ Committee to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Government for the handover of the National Arts Theater, Iganmu, Lagos.
Some of the new facilities expected in the complex include a five-star hotel, 4 high rise buildings for IT, Fashion, Music, Film among others.
This national monument which will have Cappa & D’Alberto Limited as the main contractors, Nairda Limited as the electrical sub-contractor and VACC Limited as the mechanical sub-contractor, is expected to be managed by Bankers Committee for a few years before handover to the Federal Government.
Abuja Hiking Clubs: The experience and the economics
Nairametrics explores Abuja’s hiking scene and the prospects of the hobby becoming a fully incorporated sporting activity.
The Federal Capital Territory has witnessed a new weekend hobby involving young working millennials in the city. It is physical, intense and daunting but well worth it in the end. Abuja residents have discovered hiking – the new weekend hobby that is gaining some interesting traction.
Starting at the meeting point at Central Park in Wuse and joining the Naija Adventurers hiking group in Gwarinpa, Nairametrics explored and experienced Abuja’s hiking scene and the prospects of the hobby becoming a fully incorporated sporting activity.
7:35 am at the hiking group’s muster point…
Before hiking commenced, the officials gave a health and safety pep talk and afterwards, the hikers set out for the mountain range at Gwarimpa. At the base of the mountain, each hiker paid a fee of N500 to the officials before resuming the slow climb up the hill.
I was one of the first hikers to hit the trail on a tedious but exciting quest to reach the top. Having kept away from the sport for a long time, I couldn’t help but stop many times to rest and catch my breath. At these stops, it was impossible to miss the amount of concern, encouragement and cheering that other hikers offered to those of us who were not as adept at the task of climbing. A little over 45 minutes later, we had reached our target destination but this was not the end. Our guides would still go on to show us other parts of the mountain range.
It was fun but it was also work for me. After a brief period of rest in a serene spot under a tree, I set about the task of gathering the information I needed for this article.
Speaking with fellow hikers, Udoeche, Tinuke and a host of others, I gleaned some interesting insight into this activity and why it was attracting several young people. For many of the hikers, it was not just a physical activity to keep fit and healthy but also a chance to meet and network with new people, some of whom could become clients or business partners, or even offer useful referrals at zero cost.
“I have participated in several hiking trips in the United States,” Udoeche revealed, citing that he preferred the activity abroad than in Abuja.
My second respondent, Tinuke cited the feeling of closeness to nature as her primary reason for joining the hiking club and participating in the activity.
I caught up with the hiking supervisor Bayo, of Naija Adventurers who gave me an overview of the industry, where it is presently and future plans for its value chain development.
How much hiking costs at the Naija Adventurers hiking club, Abuja
We charge N500 per hike at Naija Adventurers, for now, and no registration is required. However, we are looking at getting our customers to become registered members and are also looking to set up Diamond and Platinum membership categories from December; but for now, we do N500 per hike.
Is the hiking club a registered business in Abuja?
We are registered and we are working on a trademark. There is an Abuja hike club association and we also have federations including the Nigerian Hikers Federation which will come into full swing in August or September and which will govern all hiking clubs, not just in Abuja but in Nigeria. Other hiking clubs would have to come under this Federation. There would be rules and regulations, medical insurance, etc.
How many hiking clubs are currently operating in Abuja? Is the business profitable and scalable?
There are several hiking clubs here and many of them can be found on social media. For now, much of what we generate from the weekend hiking fees that we get from customers is ploughed back into the business. We still need a lot of external support to move the sport forward and achieve the kind of profitability that we would like.
We run a number of expenses which we pay for from the hiking fees that we get from customers. We pay for medical supplies, pathfinders, trail setters who find hiking trails, and sometimes, we also give stipends to our social media managers, who are more of volunteers.
What can be done to improve the business side of things?
Sponsorships from organisations would come in very handy. Government grants would go a long way as well because as it stands now, the bulk of what we get is reinvested into the club’s activities.
How did hiking clubs start in Abuja?
We in Abuja are part of a new generation of upcoming hikers joining our contemporaries in hiking clubs across different parts of the world. In Abuja, we started by gathering a group of friends on weekends, exploring mountain trails and discovering places around us. Because most of us are too busy to explore our surroundings during the week, so we chose weekends to hang out with our friends, exercise and chase waterfalls. It has since grown from there and many people are here for the networking opportunities.
Bottom line: The prospects for hiking in Nigeria
My interview is now completed and I start to head back down. It had been an exciting and enlightening experience and although I was exhausted, I had come off the trip with the contact details of several new acquaintances.
Hiking, although physically stressful is a hobby that has grown significantly in the past 5 years and has seen the establishment of various clubs within the Abuja metropolis. The plan to create more robust associations to steer the hobby into a profitable sport could see hiking become a potential foreign exchange revenue earner through tourism. With the African Development Bank (AfDB) stating in December 2020 that 5 million out of Africa’s 7 million aviation and tourism industry-related jobs were lost in 2020, the hiking clubs could easily move up the ladder to take a spot in the tourism and sports development niche, as well as become another opportunity to project a better image for Nigeria among the league of nations.
