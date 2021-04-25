Columnists
Project financing mechanism: Solution to Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit?
Nigeria’s infrastructure needs are uncountable and the government over the years has consistently failed to meet these needs.
“Investing in badly-needed, but well-designed, infrastructure is an obvious area of great potential”- Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank
Over the years, there has been a rapid increase in the rate at which capital intensive and high risks projects of governments and corporations have been funded through the concept called Project financing. To put the concept into context, take for example if the government has plans to embark on capital projects such as railway construction, bridges, energy projects, airports, power generation facilities, seaports, roads, and telecommunications networks.
These projects require humongous amounts of funding to embark upon, coupled with the fact that they are fraught with high risks. These risks might be in the form of construction risks, operational risks, economic risks, environmental risks, maintenance risks amongst others which the government or the corporation might not be able to bear alone. The solution to this in most cases is project finance.
Stefano Gatti defines the concept as “the structured financing of a specific economic entity—the SPV, or special-purpose vehicle, also known as the project company—created by sponsors using equity or mezzanine debt and for which the lender considers cash flows as being the primary source of loan reimbursement, whereas assets represent only collateral.”
Hence, a project finance deal involves the government or corporation borrowing funds for a capital project through the formation of a specific economic entity known as the Special Purpose Vehicle company or project company. The project company is legally independent of the project sponsor and the repayment of the funds injected into the project is solely based on the economic returns and assets of the project itself and not the balance sheet of the project sponsor.
It is noteworthy to mention that a project finance deal is incomplete without the presence of these key players. These are the: Project Sponsor(s) which can be single company or consortium who are the equity financiers in the company; Project company which is the entity that will own, operate, and ensure the maintenance of the project; Lender(s) which might be a commercial bank, a multilateral economic agency or even an investment bank and lastly, the host government. Asides from these key players, other participants in a project finance deal are the construction companies, suppliers of resources needed for construction, off-takers, insurance firms, law firms and accounting firms.
Infrastructural needs: Nigeria’s experience
The infrastructural needs in Nigeria are quite uncountable. The Nigerian Government over the years has failed to meet these needs. Even when efforts are made to embark on a capital project that can impact lives and ease the burden its citizens go through, these efforts are often sabotaged by cases of misappropriation of funds, lack of political will, use of substandard construction materials, nepotism over meritocracy while awarding contracts amongst other issues. Thus, external loans and internally generated revenue of the government have been wasted in time past. This has made it more difficult for the country to bridge the gap in infrastructural development.
In 2019, the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Mr Asue Ighodalo stated that the country needs about $100billion to address its infrastructural deficit. According to a report published by Moody’s Investors Services in November 2020, Nigeria needs to invest about $3 trillion in the next 30 years to close the infrastructural gap and accelerate economic growth. Since the government does not have this large amount of money, the project finance mechanism should be one of the means through which the government can uplift the burden of bearing these heavy costs alone.
Azurra Independent Power Project, Egina Oil Project and Lekki Toll Gate Project are good examples of Project financing deals in Nigeria and how they played out. Thus, project finance is a way out for the government to get the private sector and multilateral institutions onboard. Investments from these parties can help ensure the financing, completion, and effective management of these infrastructural facilities. This offers the country a better chance of having an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.
Furthermore, project finance offers a transparent and better-managed structure for capital intensive projects, and through careful attention to potential risks, it can help increase new investments and improve economic growth. There are many examples of projects that were left abandoned by the government and contractors. This sort of scenario is nearly nonexistent where project financing mechanism are in place as there is a contractual structure with strict adherence to corporate governance; thus, creating a transparent process in the project execution.
On a final note, the fact that project finance is a mechanism that can be used to solve the infrastructural needs of a developing country like Nigeria has been acknowledged by development finance experts and development banks across the world. Despite the complexities attached to these project finance transactions, it has proven to be a means through which governments can achieve economic transformation in their countries.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala once stated that “without infrastructure, it is very difficult to attract private investment. Private investors need supportive infrastructures like industrial parks, electricity and access roads.” It is therefore expedient for the government to implement economic friendly policies; grant waivers and incentives to companies; solve the security challenges in the country; adopt a sustainable financing mechanism and regulatory framework to attract increased funding in capital projects.
Written by Peter Arojojoye
Building up from failure
Failure makes you reflect and in so doing, you become a philosopher.
It is better to go to a house of mourning than to go to a house of feasting, for death is the destiny of everyone; the living should take this to heart. — The Preacher in Ecclesiastes 7:2, New International Version
Precisely in 2014, I applied to five top-ranked schools for their MBA programmes. That was exactly what I wanted to do at that point in my life. All five sent me a “ding” even without interviews. It literally pierced me.
“Was I that bad?” I imagined.
You know when you really want something and put all your effort into applying for it, hoping for a favourable outcome…only for your hopes to be uncharitably dashed.
I took their feedback… and re-strategized.
As his middleweight class stands today, I can’t see anyone who can dethrone him. Israel took on a challenge and that was to fight the champion of the next weight class — the light heavyweight. His opponent, Jan Blachowicz, whose legendary knockout power is out of this world, is someone even the angels dread. March 6th, 2021 was the date and they slugged it out. Adesanya did not win and Jan did not knock him out. Israel went toe-to-toe with him for 5 rounds. However, he came short of winning and Jan donated a loss to Israel’s impressive record. Today the record is 20–1.
Why bother Israel? You would ask. You should have sat in your weight class and enjoyed your throne. But men like Israel are not built for resting on their oars. Conquering new domains is their quest. And as Israel said after the fight, “this will not be my last attempt.” Be sure that he will be back.
New companies were formed and a new set of millionaires who took a stake in the early startups emerged. Things were going pretty well. To give you a hint on how well it was going, AOL, the superstar of that era, had about 30 million subscribers. AOL was the gateway to the internet and was made famous for its e-mail services with movies like You’ve Got Mail, a romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. In short, AOL defined that era. AOL announced that it was merging with Time Warner, for a market capitalization of $350 billion, the highest as of that time (circa 2000).
By 2002, not everyone was singing “Hallelujah” with the internet folks. Perception went sour, the promises to be rich did not come as quickly. Then it all came crashing down. The downward slope was steep and deep. What resulted is famously termed “the dot-com bubble.” For context, between 1995 and its peak in March 2000, the Nasdaq Composite stock market index rose 400%. That was the index alone. That means there were companies that easily did 3,000%. All that came to a halt and some companies were closed down afterwards. The big question would be “so what became of the internet companies?”
The dot-com bubble (also known as the dot-com boom, the tech bubble, and the Internet bubble) was a stock market bubble caused by excessive speculation of Internet-related companies in the late 1990s, a period of massive growth in the use and adoption of the internet.
For Israel Adesanya, we have not heard the last of him. He continues to be the middleweight champion of the world. He is awaiting a worthy challenger to his belt and I think that experience has made him a better fighter. His rise to fame has also been good for the UFC, raising its awareness and market, especially in Africa as we now have three Africans as champions.
The story of the dot.com era and the outcome for its portfolio companies is simply incredible. They failed woefully at first and came back with a bang. That failure gave birth to what we see today. They started out like the Wright brother with their few seconds flights but that laid the foundation of what was to come. The top 10 companies in the world has 7 internet companies on the list with at least 3 being valued above $1 trillion. The top 5 American companies are easily these companies. I dare say that they control the world and have created several products that we cannot live without. They have found better ways to capture value by monetizing their products and services.
Why am I writing this?
Oh, I just got a trifecta of “dings” by trying to punch above my weight. I am writing this for myself. Picking up the pieces and re-strategizing. Don’t cry for me because I am not Argentina. I see my comeback like that of the internet companies, bigger and better and I will capture every value that I have lost. Please take note that no animal was killed or harmed in the writing of this text. Failure makes you reflect and in so doing, you become a philosopher. A pondering pondered😂 But failure, I have learnt is the fertilizer of success.
“Hasta la vista”. “I’ll be back” as said in the voice of Arnold Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator”.
Written by Gabriel Omin
Reversal of Addax lease revocation: victory against arbitrariness
Addax has significantly reduced spending on the blocks and has been consistent in requesting for fiscal and/or commercial incentives to develop new fields.
Last Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari took a major step to save the country from a diplomatic dispute with the Chinese Government by overriding the revocation made by the Department of Petroleum Resources on four oil blocks.
The oil licences affected are OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137.
The action of the President saved the country from being embarrassed both locally and internationally particularly at a time when the government is working very hard to attract the much-needed investments to stimulate the economy and reposition it to the path of growth.
As a background, the NNPC/Ashland Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) on OMLs 123/124 (formerly OPL 98) and 126/137 (Former OPL 118) signed in 1973 was terminated after 25 years of operation.
Thereafter, the NNPC signed another PSC with Addax in 1998 on the same OMLs which were guided by the Petroleum Act and the Petroleum Profit Tax Act. The Addax PSC is premised on OMLs 123 and 124 considered as one Contract Area and OMLs 126 and 137 considered as one Contract Area.
READ: $250m Unremitted Fund: Reps set to arrest MDs of these oil firms
In August 2009, Sinopec spent the sum of $7.24bn to acquire the Switzerland-based Addax Petroleum as its largest-ever foreign oil acquisition. These acquired assets include the referenced assets, OMLs 124/124 and 126/137 (in Nigeria) and other assets in Gabon, Cameroon, and Iraq.
Interestingly, OMLs 123, 124 & 126 are currently producing while OML 137 is a green field. The portfolio has 2P oil reserves of about 452 million barrels and 5 Trillion standard cubic feet of gas.
The current oil and gas production is about 25kbopd and 63MMscfd, respectively. Addax, being a PSC in the onshore and shallow waters did not enjoy the more attractive fiscal system for Deep-Water PSC which has a lower tax rate of 50 percent and higher ITA of 50 percent compared with the higher tax rate of 85 percent and lower Investment Allowance of 5-10 percent obtainable in the onshore/Shallow water.
To address these less favourable terms, the concession in 2001 secured incentives that were effectively retroactive from January 01, 2000 vide a Side Letter from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Petroleum and Energy Matters to the effect that PPT rate reduced from 85 percent to 60 percent, Investment Tax Allowance increased from 5 per cent/10 per cent (onshore/offshore) to 25 percent/40 percent and royalty changed from sliding scale based on total production to tranches based varying royalty rates.
READ: FG to earn $600 million from Marginal oil fields
Therefore, the Side Letter took effect from 2000 until 2012 when DPR and the Federal Inland Revenue Service advised that Petroleum Act and the Petroleum Profit Tax Act should govern the PSCs on the premise that a Side letter without an act of legislation could not amend a law and NNPC implemented this directive effective 2013.
Dissatisfied by this development, ADDAX filed a suit against DPR and FIRS in the Federal High Court and joined NNPC as co-defendant to restrain the Agencies from applying PA and PPTA. The FHC issued an Interim Order in January 2015 for parties to maintain ‘Status-Quo’ pending the outcome of the suit.
In May 2015, the FHC ruled that parties to the suit should conduct a reconciliation exercise to determine the under/over lift position and establish a framework for recovery. Subsequently, there was a Presidential Approval that the Addax Side Letter should be terminated by December of that year (2015).
READ: Addax Petroleum issues ‘no work no pay’ letter to striking workers
To implement the Presidential directive, a revised settlement agreement was developed by parties to the PSCs in a meeting attended by NNPC, Addax, DPR, FIRS, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, and all parties endorsed the settlement agreement except the FIRS.
The non-endorsement of the Agreement by the FIRS affected the vacation of the initial FHC ruling and the full implementation of the Presidential directive and this paved an opportunity for Addax to initiate the current Notice of enforcement of the FHC ruling of May 27, 2015 that seeks to uphold the applicability of the side letter.
Since then, Addax has significantly reduced spending on the blocks and has been consistent in requesting for fiscal and/or commercial incentives to develop new fields.
While revoking the oil block license on April 7, the Department of Petroleum Resources claimed that it took the action because of the non-development of the assets by the petroleum company.
READ: Nigeria’s revenue burden to ease off as DPR announces bids for marginal oilfields
The Director/Chief Executive Officer, DPR, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, had told journalists in Lagos that it was discovered that over 50 percent of the assets had remained underdeveloped.
He alleged that the non-development of the assets had led to the loss of revenue by the Federal Government.
But the revocation by the DPR which was done without the necessary due process has serious legal, commercial and diplomatic implications for Nigeria.
Curiously, in carrying out the revocation, the DPR failed to highlight during the revocation of the license the fact that Addax has not been investing in capital projects, development drilling and exploration activities due to the dispute on applicable fiscal terms on its blocks.
Surprisingly, the revocation is coming few months after Addax had last year pledged to invest between $3.5bn and $5bn in Drilling and Associated Facilities Development contingent on securing contract extension under a viable economic, fiscal, and commercial term.
Interestingly, from the legal perspective, the DPR erred in law because its action was not done in line with the provisions of Paragraph 25 (1) of the First schedule of the Petroleum Act which states that the revocation of an oil mining lease is within the purview of the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources.
Based on the provision of the Act, the Minister of Petroleum Resources through the regulator (DPR) is to inform the Licensee of the infractions and give the Licensee time to respond or rectify the situation prior to such revocation.
Curiously, based on available information, from sources in the Oil Industry in respect of the revocation, the stipulated provision was not adhered to by the DPR as the NNPC being the licensee only got to know about the revocation from a rumour that started in social media then subsequently confirmed by a letter from the DPR addressed to Addax.
According to the Petroleum Act, DPR ought to inform NNPC of any infractions in relation to the operation of lease and give adequate time to provide appropriate explanations on the said infractions as well as reasonable time to remedy the alleged infractions.
Undoubtedly, based on the provision of the law, the proper procedure for revocation would have been to direct the revocation to NNPC, then the Corporation will be obligated to properly communicate the situation to the PSC Contractor and terminate the PSC on the basis that the underlying leases have been revoked.
From all indications, the revocation action of the DPR could be likened to a case of transferring an asset from the commonwealth to a chosen private estate. Industry watchers are of the view that if this procedural error was allowed to stand, it could have led to a serious legal dispute if Addax had commenced legal action against NNPC and the Federal Government.
Even if Addax does not contest the legality of the revocation process, they may still have grounds to make claims in respect of cost recovery of outstanding expenditure or consequential losses such as profit against NNPC and thus indirectly the Government.
From the diplomatic perspective, it should also be noted that if the President had not intervened, the revocation by DPR would have affected the very good diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and China.
This is because China which is the parent country of Addax is the largest trading partner of Nigeria, representing over 20 percent of international trade and almost three times the next largest trading partner.
In addition, China has also provided financing for key infrastructural projects like the railways, Abuja -Kaduna -Kano Pipeline amongst others. The implication of the revocation action is that the realisation of these critical projects could be threatened.
In terms of the commercial implications, it should be noted that with three of the blocks actively producing and incurring costs, Addax may still have grounds to make claims in respect of cost recovery of outstanding expenditure. This is because the licenses of OMLs 123 and 124 will expire on July 1, 2022 while that of OML 126 will expire on November 24, 2024.
Also, it is a known fact that renewal negotiations and Head of Terms discussions are currently ongoing. Therefore, revocation at this time presents a hard bargaining point for the Corporation during negotiations as the Contractors may likely seek more stringent guarantees.
With such development, the NNPC would have required at least $1bn to settle the outstanding cost of oil liability, consequential losses such as profit, plus other liabilities such as severance for employees, abandonment, decommissioning and amortized capital expenses.
But thankfully, President Buhari’s intervention saved the nation from another embarrassment after the 2017 Korea National Oil Corporation’s case where the Supreme Court ruled that the decision of the Federal Government under President Yar Adua to void the allocation of Oil Prospecting Licenses 321 and 323 to the KNOC and re-award the oil blocks to ONGC/Owel Petroleum Consortium as illegal, procedurally unfair, unreasonable, and against the legitimate expectation of KNOC.
